Mary E. Shick, 96, of Mayport, died early Monday morning, May 1, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born July 3, 1926 in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of the late David and Florence (Young) Bowersox. She was the last of her immediate family.
She married Clair L. “Pete” Shick on November 9, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2015.
Mrs. Shick attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem where she was active in the kitchen and the food booth at the Clarion County Fair.
She also had a card ministry and made every card by hand.
Mary was known as an excellent baker and cook.
Survivors include five children, Richard Shick and wife Sharon of Punxsutawney, Patricia Shirey and husband Walt of Warriors Mark, Randy Shick and wife Deb of Mayport, Sandy Shick of Punxsutawney and Kim Shick and wife Michelle of Mayport; 20 grandchildren, Polly Mills, Dan Shick, Jerry Shick Jr. (Tricia), David Shick (Medina), Tim Shick (Jen), Terry Shirey (Andrea), Brian Shirey (Chrissy), Chad Shirey (Shanelle), Dawnyele Messinger (Tim), Cory Shirey (Shayla), Keith Shirey (Heather), Jennifer Reddinger (Jeremiah), Kevin Shick (Lisa), Karen Sayers (Jesse), Amanda Turner, Luke Shick (Katie), Doug Shick (Cori), Kent Shick (Sydney), Josh Shick (Tessa) and Kimberly Eberle; and 38 great-grandchildren, Paige Mills, Madison Mills, McKenzie Shick, Christian Shick, Alyssa Shick, Jon Shick, Melissa Shick, Colby Shick, Defne Shick, Ashley Shirey, Nicole Shirey, Jenna Shirey, Chase Shirey, Trenton Shirey, Elle Shirey, Lincoln Shirey, Presley Shirey, Palin Shirey, Jared Messinger, Katie Messinger, Julianna Messinger, Lee Messinger, Walker Shirey, Devonney Shirey, Cian Shirey, Quinn Shirey, Parker Reddinger, Paisley Reddinger, Josephine Shick, Lane Shick, Luke Raglani, Mason Raglani, Matthew Sayers, Evan Sayers, James Shick, Hadley Shick, Kamden Eberle, Krayson Eberle, Defne Shick and Walker Shirey; and a great-great-grandson, Lexon.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Shick, two sisters, Alfredia Dussenberry and Velma Shick; and three brothers, Dave Bowersox, Howard Bowersox and Kenneth Bowersox.
