Mary Elizabeth Bish of DuBois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Penn Highlands Hospital at the age of 93.
Born January 9, 1930 in Crates, she was the daughter of Ray A. and Isabelle M. Klepfer. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Charles H. Bish of 61 years.
Survivors include her children, Bradley (Denise) Bish of Clarion, Jason (Cindy) Bish of Canton, Ill., Shelley Kosko of DuBois, Susan (John) Dietrick of Denver, N.C.; her grandchildren, Megan Kosko of DuBois, Matthew Kosko of Washington, D.C., Allison (Matthew) Pretorius of Clarence Center, N.Y., Kaitlyn (John) Reagan of Rochester, N.Y.; her great-grandchildren, Grayson Pretorius, William Reagan, Graham Pretorius; two little ones arriving in July and September; her brother, Victor (Sharon) Klepfer, Freeport; sisters-in-law, Austa Klepfer of Post Falls, Idaho, Jeanette Klepfer of Mayport, Peggy Klepfer of Cabot, Debbie Klepfer of Mayport; brother-in-law, Charles Musser of New Bethlehem; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Isabelle Klepfer; a son-in-law, David Kosko; bothers, Robert Klepfer, Donald Klepfer, Rayburn Klepfer and Gary Klepfer and sisters, Benette Minick and Reba Musser; brothers- and sisters-in-laws, Roy Minick, Thomas and Mary Lou Bishop, James and Joanne Russell, and John and Margaret Januzzi.
A graduate of Clarion State Teachers College (1951), she enjoyed her career of teaching young children in various positions in the Redbank and Butler Area school districts.
She was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church and served in the church as caregiver, service presenter and member of the Women’s Organization.
Mary lived a long and fulfilled life always willing to give a helping hand.
She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed quilting and knitting. Over the last few years, she continued to make several quilts, which are now lasting memories enjoyed by her children and grandchildren, with hopes to be passed on for generations to come.
Mary enjoyed playing cards, board games and of course, bingo and karaoke with friends, and outdoor gardening.
She especially enjoyed visits and outings with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They always brought a smile to her face with their antics and stories. She loved when she received photos of the great-grandchildren, as she would look at them for hours.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayport.
A memorial service will be held at noon.
A luncheon will follow to celebrate Mary’s life.
Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Zion Lutheran Church 2842 Pine Run Road, Mayport, PA 16240 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.