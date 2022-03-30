Mary Elizabeth Stoops Ortz, 94, of Chicora, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Chicora.
Born October 23, 1927 in Fairview Township, she was the daughter of the late William and Esther Kepple Stoops.
She attended Karns City Area Schools.
She married Clifford Ortz on January 14, 1951, in the United Presbyterian Church in Fairview. Mr. Ortz preceded her in death on September 25, 1999.
In her earlier years, she had been employed by General Electric and the Toy Plant in Erie, and later in the housekeeping department at Clarion Hospital and the Anderson House in New Bethlehem.
She was a member of the Oakland Church of God.
Mrs. Ortz was a hospice volunteer in Clarion County, and she also volunteered at the thrift shop in New Bethlehem.
She was a member of the New Bethlehem Fraternal Order of Eagles, Moose Lodge and the Auxiliary to the American Legion.
Survivors include her brothers, William Stoops and his wife, Regina, of Salem, Ala., and James Stoops and his wife, Donna, of Franklin; a sister, Lois Hilliard of the Chicora Medical Center; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Jean Ortz, who passed away October 19, 1972; her brother, Theordore Stoops who preceded her in death on October 22, 1957; and her sister, Evelyn Stoops Earley who preceded her in death on January 12, 2001.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Kellersburg United Methodist Cemetery in Templeton, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the Oakland Church of God, officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/AHA/Donate or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
