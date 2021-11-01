Mary Ellen Doverspike, 80, of Fairmount City, passed away after a long fight on Friday afternoon, October 29, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her family.
Born June 6, 1941, in Mayport, she was the eldest child of the late W. Clyde and Bernice Smail Gruver.
She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1959.
She married Richard Thomas Doverspike on June 13, 1959. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2006.
Mrs. Doverspike worked for several local businesses throughout the years, including Dolinda’s. She was also a self-employed beautician.
She was a member of Eastern Star and Red Hats.
Mrs. Doverspike enjoyed traveling, and in recent years became known for transporting folks to and from the airport, doctor appointments and the grocery store.
She was an avid cook, always trying out something new that she learned on the Food Network.
Mrs. Doverspike enjoyed hosting large family gatherings at the holidays as well as listening to stories about her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Pamela Shick and her husband, Wendell, of Fairmount City, Andy Doverspike and his wife, Patricia (McCall), of Emlenton and Donald Doverspike and his wife, Rebecca (Bish), also of Fairmount City; five grandchildren, Tom (Ashlee) Shick, Tim (Jill) Shick, Alicia Doverspike, Seth (Kara) Doverspike and Coleman Doverspike; five great-grandchildren, Jayce and Bryce Shick, Jayce Doverspike and Alexis and Gavin; four sisters, Jane (David) Himes of New Castle, Vickie Troup and Kathy (Dave) Crissman of Hawthorn and Robin (Bill) Smith of Fairmount City; three brothers, William (Jody) Gruver, Dennis (Diane) Gruver of New Bethlehem and James (Terri) Gruver of Oak Ridge; a brother-in-law, Leroy Gaston of Seminole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barb Gaston, and a brother-in-law, Junior Troup.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 1, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Zachary Lays officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Beautiful Lookout.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Mary E. Doverspike to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214 or the Redbank Valley Area Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.