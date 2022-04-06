Mary Jane McGarrity, 91, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday morning, April 6, 2022, at her residence.
Born on March 22, 1931, in Oak Ridge she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Laura Rosella (Smith) Bailey Sr.
She was married on August 31, 1947, to Robert E. McGarrity, and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2005.
She was a housewife and worked for Benny’s Self Service in New Bethlehem. She was a member of the New Bethlehem Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Knox Ladies Bowling League and Oak Ridge United Methodist Church Ladies Aide. She loved camping, ceramics and time with family.
She is survived by four children, Carol Brown of New Bethlehem, Betty Malec and her husband, Timothy, of Ford City, Laura Keen and her husband, Randy, of Fairmount City, and Brian McGarrity and his wife, Dee, of Sligo; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Snyder of Meadville, and Vickie Raybuck and her companion, Roger Nulph, of Hawthorn; a brother, Delwin Bailey and his wife, Lori, of Mayport; a daughter-in-law, Nell McGarrity of Renovo; and a special friend, Dianna Adams of New Bethlehem.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry “Nood” McGarrity and his wife, Janice, and Robert E. McGarrity Jr.; five sisters, infant Bailey, Winifred “Winnie” Brown, Barbara DeLong, Frankie Carlson and Lyda Guntrum; and four brothers, Larry Gerheim, Irvin Bailey, James Bailey and Malcolm Bailey Jr.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Melissa Whitling, Pastor Kathy Mihoerck and Pastor Mike Shaffer officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.