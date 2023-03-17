Mary M. Wiant, 83, of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, following a period of declining health.
Born December 4, 1939 in Butler, she was a daughter of the late James L. Christy and Elizabeth Fair Christy.
Mary was a graduate of Butler High School.
She married Gary L. Wiant on August 27, 1960. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2016.
Mary was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church and enjoyed church services, listening to her gospel show on Saturday evening, putting together jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Michael (Marcy) Wiant of Rimersburg, Tim (Kari) Wiant of Clarion and Kelly (Stephanie) Wiant of New Bethlehem; one daughter, Jodie McNaughton of Sligo; 11 grandchildren, Holly, Jayme, Heather, Gary, Justin, Erin, Jeff, Kaci, Kortney, Brittany and Alyssa; 16 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hadlee, Jaxson, Hunter, Eli, Landon, Autumn, Rowan, Karson, Karley, Jordyn, Braelynn, Parker, Brooks, Adalynn and Emeryn; and a sister, Sandy Greenert of Butler.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Gayle Schall; and Lisa’s husband, Walter.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will take place in Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.