Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
Born June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, he was the daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner.
She married Edgar Barlett, who preceded her in death in 1986. Following her husband’s passing, Mary moved in 1987 to Shippenville, Pine Terrace, where she started a new chapter in her life and found support through many loving and caring friends.
In 2019, she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, Evie and Joe Gourley, with her daughter, Joyce, always there to lend support.
Mary was known for her fierce love of family, absolute and unwavering faith, and warm and welcoming personality. Mary was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She loved to play cards, bake, cook, crochet and especially quilt.
Mary was a devout Christian and member of the Cornerstone Church in Shippenville. She attended church at the Haskell House led by her friend pastor John.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Joyce Sayers of Knox and Evie Gourley of Sligo; her grandchildren, Mark Sayers and his wife, Mindy, of Illinois and Barbara Bensink of New York; a great-grandson, Kyle Bensink of Washington, D.C.; many nieces, nephews; and constant companion her dog, Coco.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Max Sayers and Joe Gourley; a grandson-in-law, Bruce Bensink; her four sisters and one brother, Flo Fescenmyer, Permilla Wilson, Telena Perrine, Elsie Huff and Plum Lechner.
The family would like to extend its gratitude for all of the gentle and compassionate care she received during her brief illness. We truly appreciate all of the family and friend visits, prayers, cards and flowers.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville.
Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the church, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Private interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Cornerstone Church, Shippenville, Church at Haskell House, care of John Green, 349 Greenville Ave, Clarion, PA 16214, or Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 21158 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.