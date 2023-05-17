PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has had an amazing lineage of professional quarterbacks. The legendary Johnny Unitas was once Steelers property. Hall of Famer Len Dawson played here. Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger became the franchise’s winningest quarterbacks. Bobby Layne, Bubby Brister and Kordell Stewart were among football’s colorful characters. There were too many forgettable quarterbacks to mention.
There has been only one Mason Rudolph.
I have suggested they make a country and western song about Rudolph’s time here. His story is filled with drama and heartbreak. I even would say it has been something of a tragedy from a football standpoint.
Now, there will be an additional chapter.
Rudolph is reportedly coming back for a sixth season with the Steelers and will back up Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. The news had the city buzzing on Monday and Tuesday. Only in Pittsburgh does the third-string quarterback get that kind of attention.
Clearly, that had a lot to do with Rudolph’s history. It didn’t seem possible he would return after last season. He was well compensated with a $5.08 million salary but didn’t play in the one game in which he dressed. He appeared determined to leave as a free agent.
Then, reality hit.
No one wanted Rudolph as a backup so he swallowed his pride and returned to the Steelers. It made sense for him and the team, which likes having a little insurance in its quarterback room. Remember how third-stringer Duck Hodges started six games in 2019? The Steelers know Rudolph. He knows the players. He knows Matt Canada. He knows the system.
A third-string job beats no job, right?
Forget that country song.
The journey Rudolph has taken to this point would make for a best-selling novel.
Start with the day Rudolph was taken by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 draft. Kevin Colbert said the team had a first-round grade on him. Roethlisberger wasn’t impressed. He asked publicly, paraphrasing: “Why not draft someone to help me win now instead of worrying about my replacement?” He and Rudolph never had much of a relationship.
Move on to the 2019 season when Rudolph took over for the injured Roethlisberger. He started three games, including a 27-3 win against Cincinnati when he completed 24 of 28 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns with a 124.6 passer rating. But in his start against Baltimore at Heinz Field, he took a brutal shot to the head from Ravens safety Earl Thomas and was knocked unconscious. The sight of him dazed and wobbling off the field, wearing only the shell of his helmet after his face mask was cut off, is unforgettable. So was Mike Tomlin’s reaction when asked why there was no cart for Rudolph to take to the locker room: “Ask somebody that is in charge of that. I don’t drive carts and things of that nature.”
Hodges started against the Los Angeles Chargers the next week, a 24-17 win. Tomlin then went back to Rudolph, who led wins against Miami, Indianapolis and Carolina. Things were great for Rudolph until a Thursday night game in Cleveland on Nov. 14.