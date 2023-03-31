The Steelers are playing host to North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch and Purdue receiver Charlie Jones in top-30 visits on Friday.
The Steelers have been focused on offensive linemen and receivers in their early visits with college prospects. Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz visited the Steelers last week. Mauch, who began his career at North Dakota State as a tight end, played tackle in college, but he is being projected by many analysts as a guard or center in the NFL.
Mauch (6-foot-5, 302 pounds), who played mostly at guard and center during Senior Bowl week in February, is likely to be drafted on Day 2 of the draft.
The Steelers signed two interior offensive linemen in free agency — former Eagles guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig — but it appears they are still open to drafting a guard or center in the draft. Mason Cole started at center last season. He has two years remaining on his contract. James Daniels started at right guard. He also has two years left on his contract.
Jones is the second receiver to take a pre-draft visit to the Steelers. Mississippi receiver Jonathan Mingo visited last week. Both project as slot receivers in the NFL.
Jones played for three Division I schools in the past five seasons. He began his career at Buffalo, where he played for one season. After sitting out one season, he played the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Iowa. He had just 21 receptions in his two seasons for the Hawkeyes, but he blossomed in his final season in the Big Ten after transferring to Purdue.
Jones had 110 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Boilermakers.
Jones (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine earlier this month. He is being projected as a Day 3 pick in next month’s draft.
The Steelers are looking to add a slot receiver and returner before the start of next season. Steven Sims, who handled the return duties for most of last season, signed as a free agent with the Texans last week. Calvin Austin III has experience as a returner in college, but he missed his rookie season with a foot injury. Gunner Olszewski also can handle return duties, but he lost his job to Sims early last season.
Jones, who will turn 25 in October, also has experience as a punt and kick returner. In 2021, he averaged 25.4 yards per kickoff return and had a kickoff return for a touchdown for Iowa.