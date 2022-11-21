Maxine (Harmon) Shoemaker passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, her home since 2018.
Born April 8, 1926 on the family farm in Dry Ridge, she was the daughter of Orlando “Pete” Harmon and Olive (Smith) Harmon.
She graduated from DuBois Business School, left the area, and worked at Smith and Barney Stock Exchange as a young woman.
Mrs. Shoemaker returned to the area and worked 38 years as office manager at RMS Furniture Company before retiring.
She and her sister Ruth opened the Rumae Dress Shop in New Bethlehem in 1977.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem.
Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Shirley Harmon and Lois (Harmon) Veronesi; her nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Wendy and Greg Buzzard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Shoemaker, son of Beatty and Hattie Shoemaker; her parents, Orlando “Pete” Harmon and Olive (Smith) Harmon; her brothers, William, John, Kenneth and Samuel Harmon; and her sister, Ruth (Nolf) Wetzel; her sister-in-law, Delores Harmon; and her very good friend, Jay Minich.
At her request, there will be no funeral service.
Burial was in Distant Cemetery by her husband. “Going Home.”
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The family is very grateful to the staff of Edgewood Heights and VNA Hospice for their loving, compassionate care in her final days.
