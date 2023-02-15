Maxine Joanne McNaughton, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Born June 6, 1930 in Brady’s Bend, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Marlowe and Martha (Colwell) Courson.
Maxine was a longtime resident of Madison Township and served as the township’s secretary for 21 years.
She was a member of St. Richard’s Roman Catholic Church.
Maxine’s calling in life was to care for her family.
She also enjoyed canning and quilting.
Maxine was the matriarch of the family and she was always there to help and support her 13 children in any way she could.
She will be best remembered for her generosity her kindness, her faithfulness and her smile.
Maxine had 13 children including sons, James McNaughton and wife, Joyce, of Tucson, Ariz., Kenneth McNaughton and wife, Sharon, of Butler, Karl McNaughton of Rimersburg, Michael McNaughton and wife, Kate, of Rimersburg, Edward McNaughton of Tucson, Ariz., Joseph McNaughton of Callensburg, Neal Patrick McNaughton who passed away on February 16, 2022, Richard McNaughton and wife, Denise, of Rimersburg, Frank McNaughton of Rimersburg, Keith McNaughton and wife, Patricia, of Parker and Dale McNaughton of Tucson, Ariz.; daughters, Rita DeSanto and husband, Mike, of Fairmount City and Lucretia Hollobaugh and husband, Shawn, of New Bethlehem; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Courson of Barnesville and Wayne Colwell and wife, Judith, of Lake Oswego, Ore.; and sister, Lois Miller of Eldersburg, Md.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard J. McNaughton, whom she married on September 6, 1947, and who passed away on May 9, 2009.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the funeral home.
Following the visitation, a blessing service will take place at St. Eusebius Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Shimmons officiating.
Interment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery in East Brady.
