Maxine Manson, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home.
Born July 11, 1939 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Steve and Olive (Smith) Slabe.
Mrs. Manson held many jobs over the years; she was a dental hygienist, a produce manager at Loblaw’s Grocery Store, a payroll clerk at C&K Coal Company, a teller a Northwest Bank, and a N.Y. Life Insurance agent.
She enjoyed shopping, arts and crafts, restoring antiques and riding horses with her husband Jim.
Maxine loved to go out to eat, and will be remembered for being one tough lady.
She will be deeply missed by her sons, Daniel Manson and wife, Roxanne, of Fisher and Dennis Manson of Rimersburg; her grandchildren, Christopher Manson and wife, Megan, and Jennifer Manson; great-grandchildren, Tara, Marissa and Everly; her brother, Don Slabe; her sister, Lois McClain; and her special grand dog, Sassy.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, James Everett “Jim” Manson, who passed away on April 6, 2011; and her special dog, Bear.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
To send a condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.