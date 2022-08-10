REDBANK TWP. – A 26-year-old Meadville man was charged with animal cruelty stemming from an incident on July 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clarion County Fair in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Adrian Clair Swartz allegedly left a small dog in his parked vehicle at the fairgrounds at Redbank Valley Municipal Park while he went into the fair.
Police said it was hot outside at the time, and the dog appeared to be in distress inside the vehicle and was panting.
Swartz reportedly explained that he left the dog in his vehicle while he went inside to watch the demolition derby since he was not permitted to have the dog inside.
Charges were filed Aug. 2 by state police Trooper Michael Stutsman.