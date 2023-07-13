The Jefferson County Fair Authority is a group of volunteers that work tirelessly throughout the year to manage the fairgrounds and provide the public with a great experience.
When people think of fairs, carnival rides, games, animals and food are the things that first come to mind. But fairs are more than that. Fairgoers have an opportunity to learn while visiting the exhibits and seeing the animals. Many foods that have been grown locally, from eggs to blueberries to canned meats, are exhibited in the general exhibits building. In the barns youth proudly display the animals they have raised that will be sold at the auction, where visitors see the true meaning of “Farm to Table.”
Many volunteers donate their time to the fair as an expression of their love for the fair and value of the fair to the education of others. Fairgoers are learning as they visit the fair while youth exhibitors are learning throughout the year as they choose and raise their project for exhibition.
The authority members are appointed to five-year terms by the Jefferson County Commissioners. A rotation has been established so only two or three members’ terms expire each year. Applications are accepted each fall.
Currently, Wayne Jackson serves as president of the authority, Stefany Minich is vice president and Toni Facchine is treasurer. Other members are Jeff McMaster, Mitch Minich, Beth Rafferty, Lorie Park, Philip Kuntz and Noah Reichard. David Love volunteers as business advisor and Susan Alexander volunteers as secretary.
The Jefferson County Fair Authority meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Jefferson County Conservation Center.