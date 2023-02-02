MOBILE, Ala. — Former NFL defensive end Chuck Smith had an epiphany shortly after his playing career ended in 2000. Witnessing first-hand how the NFL was developing into a passing league with a focus on quarterbacks, Smith had a vision about how the position he played was changing, too.
“I was sitting on the couch talking to my wife and thinking if the Number 1 position is quarterback, then eventually the Number 2 position is going to be pass rusher,” Smith said. “I was off and running.”
Smith has turned his idea into a second career, training many of the NFL’s top pass rushers, including some prominent Steelers. Smith trains Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Tyson Alualu, Chris Wormley, Carlos Davis and Alex Highsmith during the offseason.
Smith played nine seasons in the NFL with the Falcons and Panthers, compiling 58.5 sacks during a standout career that included a second-team All-Pro selection in 1997.
“I always had a passion for pass rush and studying it,” Smith said. “I was into it. I was lucky enough to have a lot of great coaches and played with great players, but I always had a thought on how it could be improved.
“I thought there was a need for it. I just jumped in the business. The passing game is so much more prominent now than it was back then, so the business just keeps growing.”
Smith has been working with Heyward for years. He’s known him since Heyward’s high school days in suburban Atlanta. Smith played with Heyward’s dad, Craig, with the Falcons and had a home in the same neighborhood.
Now Heyward is readying for his 13th NFL season and playing as well as he ever has. Heyward has gotten better with age and has registered 34.5 of his 78.5 career sacks since he turned 30, including 10.5 last season.
None of it surprises Smith, who sees the preparation Heyward puts into each season.
“I think he constantly reinvents himself,” Smith said. “He pushes himself to change up his training. He’ll do an assessment at the end of the year and he’ll figure out what he has to do better. I think the thing about Cam is he works super hard. He’s in Pittsburgh going from fields to gyms back to fields, pushing himself every day. He eats healthy.
“I think in this modern time, athletes can play longer because they’re healthier. Cam is the best example of that. He has years to go. No matter where’s he’s at, he can rush and he can stop the run, and he’s doing it at a high level. Cam still has some years left in him.”
Heyward introduced Highsmith to Smith, and they now train together. The only Steeler to have more sacks than Heyward last season was Highsmith, who had his breakout season and posted his career high with 14.5.
“He’s really explosive,” Smith said of Highsmith. “He has great bend, and he has a great understanding of the moves he likes to use. He continues to utilize his cross chop, his spin and his ghost. Those are the three primary rushes that he’s mastered.
“But the thing about HIghsmith is he always had that in him. He was in college, and he used certain moves that were NFL-ready. Now he’s putting it all together. But people have to recognize even the year before (2021), the dude was rushing and making plays. He might have missed some sacks, but he showed incredible skill. So I think what happened this year was a progression from a year ago.”
Smith is in Mobile this week serving as a group leader for Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. He also trained many of the defensive linemen and edge rushers who are here. Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin is one of them.
Benton spent five weeks training with Smith after the college season ended to prepare for the pre-draft process.
“He has a lot to say,” Benton said. “It was probably the best decision I made because I need to know about pass rush, what we do exactly. He kind of broke down the smaller details that I didn’t know. It was great, and he’s still giving me tips. It’s nice always being a part of his pass rush family and watch what I’m doing and maybe see some things that I don’t.”
Benton (6-foot-3, 312 pounds) has been a standout in practices this week and could be an option for the Steelers in the middle rounds of the draft. General manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin have been keeping a close eye on one-on-one drills during their stay here.
A couple of other names to watch in the coming months after strong performances this week in Mobile: Keion White (6-4, 280) of Georgia Tech, Byron Young (6-3, 297) of Alabama and Karl Brooks (6-3, 305) of Bowling Green.