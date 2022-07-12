Melinda “Mindy” Sue Adams, 27, and her beloved fianceé, Nathan David Ruffner of Rimersburg, passed away together.
Born October 17, 1994 in Butler, she was the daughter of Kenneth Adams Sr. and Barbara Durci, both of Rimersburg. They survive.
In addition to her parents, survivors include a daughter, Adalyn Rose-Marie Adams; a son, Kaian Sheldon Ruffner; siblings, Augustus Adams of Parker, Kenneth (Kelsi) Durci of New York, Jonathan (Brandi) Durci of Knox, Nichole (Shane) Davis of Rimersburg, Charline (Christopher) Eisengart of Pittsburgh, Angel Adams of Clarion; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and four aunts.
“Mindy” had a career in the healthcare field. She treated her clients with the utmost respect and love. She enjoyed her time spent with them and truly loved her job.
She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed dearly.
A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Sligo Nazarene Church.