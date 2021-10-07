Melvin Eugene “Gene” Kifer, 73, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born September 27, 1948 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Melvin and Betty Henry Kifer.
He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Penn State Extension.
Mr. Kifer was a veteran of the Army Reserves.
He married the love of his life, Coni Bowser Lucas Kifer, on December 10, 1994 at the Twiest Residence in Clarion County.
Mr. Kifer first worked as a TV repairman for Shirey Hardware in Clarion. He then worked as a foreman in Scranton and in Florida. He also worked with Delta Contractors in Clarion for many years.
Gene and his wife also own Kifer and Kifer Enterprises in Clarion, Jefferson and Armstrong Counties.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Clarion where he served many years as a trustee.
Mr. Kifer was also a member of a local prayer group and a volunteer for Special Olympics for many years.
His kind heart and desire to serve the Lord by helping others will be remembered and missed by everyone.
Gene and his wife were also active with SBC Disaster Relief and spent much time on missionary trips to other continents and throughout the U.S. and its territories. He helped to build and supervise the building of schools, churches, hospitals and even a mud hut for the family they supported in Uganda.
Mr. Kifer will be remembered for his construction, knowledge, and the love of antique cars and trucks. He could be seen sporting about in his ’76 MGB or his ’48 Chevy.
He engineered many unique tools and equipment, made hunting knives for all his grandchildren and many fascinating Christmas ornaments.
Gene was also an avid hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Coni; two children, Danielle Kifer of Slidell, La. and Michael Kifer of Mexico City, Mexico; and their mother, Carol; his step-children, Brian Lucas of Strattanville and Licia Pfadt and her husband, Chris, of Three Forks, Mont.; four grandchildren, Tessia Spangler and her husband, Dylan, and their children, Easton and Lincoln of Corsica, Zane Lucas of Summerville, Kilah Pfadt of Bozeman, Mont. and Aidan Pfadt of Three Forks, Mont; two sponsored children in Uganda; his twin sister, Maxine Haigh of Sheffield, UK; Shirley Kindel and her husband, Jim, of Winter Haven, Fla., Melvin R. “Bud” Kifer and his wife, Barb, of Knox, Ron Kifer of Reidsburg; and William ‘Bill” Kifer and his wife, Laurie, of Kissinger Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, David Haigh and Richard Bowser; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Reiner.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Additional viewing will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Clarion. Funeral services to follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jason Hunter presiding.
Interment will take place in Clarion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, 649 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214, The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.