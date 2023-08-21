Melvin Eugene Troup, 85, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at his home.
Born April 13, 1938 in Echo, he was the son of Howard J. and Betty L. (Bish) Troup.
Melvin was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County.
He was able to enjoy many years of retirement after working as a truck driver and an equipment operator.
Mr. Troup enjoyed working on cars and tractors and going to flea markets and yard sales.
Melvin looked forward to attending the Canfield Fair each year.
He liked to vacation and travel with his family and had been to 48 states.
Melvin loved hunting, tending to his chickens and spending time with his family.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Donald E. Troup and wife, Sherry, of Dayton; daughters, Deborah J. Oswalt, of Smicksburg, and Kathryn A. Troup and wife, Kristol, of Reynoldsville; son-in-law, Richard Jewell of Dayton; grandchildren, Dan (Bobbie) Jewell, Jessica (Allan) Bish, Lisa (Vaughn) Norbert, Thomas Troup, Jonathan Troup, Aimee Riederer and Kristopher Troup; step-grandsons, Shawn Fisher and Carson Greeley; numerous great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Dorothy and Bonnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Shelvia J. (Good) Troup, whom he married on October 5, 1954 and who passed away on February 18, 2016; a daughter, Sharon E. Jewell, who died November 30, 2013; and son-in-law, Mearl G. Oswalt, who passed away on March 23, 2002.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, located at 125 E. Main Street in Dayton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the funeral home, with the Rev. James Swogger officiating.
Interment will be in Emory Chapel Cemetery in Dayton.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home of Dayton.
To send an online condolence to Melvin’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.