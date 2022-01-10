Melvin S. Yori, 53, of Parker, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.
Born May 15, 1968 in Butler, he was the son of Charles R. and Anna Mary (Best) Yori.
Melvin proudly served in U.S. Army during Desert Storm.
He worked at Nolf’s Chrysler Dodge since 2011 as a service technician, and previously worked at Myers Tire and Service. He was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything.
Mr. Yori was a member of Clarion County VFW.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his family and spending time with his family and friends.
He loved to dance and was very social, he liked to talk and talk. He will be lovingly remembered for being the life of the party.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, DeAnna I. (Fox) Yori, whom he married on October 16, 1987; his daughter, Sasha I. Dolby and husband, Josh, of Limestone; his sons, Andrew S. Yori and wife, Tia, of New Bethlehem and Tanner D. Yori of Parker; his grandchildren, Bly Dolby, Claire Dolby, Kora Yori, Landrie Yori and Jettson Yori; his brother, Charles Yori Jr. and companion, Randi Robinson, of Parker; and his sisters, Linda Yori of East Brady and Pamela Phillips and husband, Joe, of Knox.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Debra Cooper, who passed away on August 14, 2020.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the funeral home, with Pastor Cecil Craig Jr. officiating.
Full military honors will be presented at the funeral home following services by Rimersburg VFW Post No. 7132 and American Legion Post No. 454.
Memorial contributions may be made in Melvin’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family, or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.