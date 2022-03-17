Pennsylvania’s mentored youth trout day is set for Saturday, March 26. The statewide event runs from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., giving youngsters a chance to hook a trout ahead of opening day for all anglers on April 2.
Those under the age of 16 may trout fish alongside an angler 16 years of age or older. According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the mentor must have a valid Pa. fishing license and trout permit and the youngster needs to have a mentored youth fishing permit or voluntary youth fishing license.
A mentored youth permit is free, while a voluntary youth license is $2.97. The PFBC receives $5 in federal reimbursements for each voluntary youth license purchased, with funds going toward youth outreach and education, according to the commission’s website.
During the mentored day, only youth anglers can keep a total of two trout with a minimum length of 7 inches. Adult anglers may fish, but must release any trout they catch.
According to the PFBC, mentors fishing with youth on these dates should follow these guidelines:
- Youth should be capable of fishing on their own, with limited assistance from mentor.
- Mentor should be fishing within a reasonable distance of actively fishing youth.
“The PFBC is providing this opportunity for youth to fish with their mentors and it is not intended as a chance for mentors to get an early start to trout season,” the commission’s website states.