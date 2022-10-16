Like so many hunters, Pete Meterko of DeLancey in the Punxsutawney area saw his passion for the outdoors grow out of a similar enjoyment passed down through the generations.
But for Meterko, that love of the outdoors has also bloomed into a scouting regiment that covers much of the year, several out-of-state hunting trips and even an avenue to share his hunts with others through video taping them.
It all began with his late father Simon’s love of the hunt, though, and Meterko said that as long as he can remember, he’s wanted to be a part of the expeditions.
Early on, his focus was almost solely on local white-tail deer, but since then he’s expanded into hunting turkey, bear and elk across four states — Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Colorado — throughout the year.
“I was always an explorer and always wanted to see over the next ridge,” he said. “Even when I wasn’t old enough to hunt, like 10 years old, I can remember throwing a fuss because I wanted to stay home from school to go out hunting with my dad, so as far back as I can remember hunting has been a part of my life.”
Hunting has also been a great enjoyment because of the camaraderie of it all — as well as for the exact opposite reason.
“Sharing the hunt with my dad at the time and my brothers has always been very important,” he said. “But I’m also a loner and love that alone time in the woods because it’s peaceful and I can do a lot of thinking and contemplating.
“But when I get together with (my brother) Leo and film his hunts, like when he got his bear in West Virginia, that’s one of the more memorable hunts I’ve ever been on and I didn’t even harvest the animal.”
He and Leo, sometimes joined by other friends, also make an annual trek to Colorado to hunt elk, where they take the hunt into their own hands.
“We get some horses and hunt the elk, and this was our 18th year doing that,” Meterko said. “But it’s a whole different ballgame and approach. The animals aren’t as jumpy and jittery as whitetails, but it’s a terrain situation. You’ve got a lot more physical and hiking around and such.”
While Meterko learned a lot about hunting from his father, he also developed his own approach to acquiring the skills needed to harvest trophies. He said his father was big on practicing, but when it came time to prepare, he has always liked to put a lot of time into scouting as well.
“There’s a balance there, but I always viewed the scouting as the most difficult part — finding the animal I want to pursue,” he said. “But I also just love being in the woods … I was just interested in being out in nature.”
Over time, Meterko said, his approach to hunting the deer has evolved. When he was younger, he was out to fill tags and would seek out any deer. As he developed as a hunter, though, and began filming his hunts, that changed to a focus on nicer bucks. Now, he said, he typically goes into a season with a particular buck in mind, although while he’s “shopping for deer,” he may see another that changes his mind.
“The buck I got last year was a 9-point, and I knew about him for 4 years, and he was 5-1/2 years, and the one I shot in Ohio just two weeks before that, I knew about him for 3 years,” he said. “Hunting one buck like that isn’t for everyone, but I really think that it’s a fun challenge.”
One thing that he’s learned well over the years is the fact that time in the woods matters. From a hunting perspective, he said that beginning in mid-September with his annual elk hunt, he doesn’t miss a whole lot of days in the woods all the way through late muzzleloader season.
All told, when he adds in turkey season in the spring, Meterko guesses that he spends every bit of 100 days in the woods hunting — and that’s not even factoring in the scouting days on top of that.
“I don’t miss too many days,” he said. “Now, I schedule my life around it. It’s different now, too, because I’m trying to film my hunts and share that footage ... Typically, from August until I leave for Colorado I’m out looking for them in velvet, and when the season ends, I’m out looking for sheds while I’m scouting turkey too. It’s pretty much a year-round thing for me, really.”
Another challenge that Meterko said he enjoys is that of what he calls “public hunting,” which simply means that he does all of his hunts on state lands or farms that are a part of the Game Commission’s public program. This allows him the opportunity to harvest an animal that “anyone can go get.”
“I like that challenge,” he said. “Everyone is different and does things differently, but it’s just always been the way that I’ve enjoyed doing it. That’s actually where the name for my first few videos — Equal Opportunity Whitetails — came from.”
That video venture has been one that Meterko has been building up to for 18 years, as he’s taped the hunts he’s been on since 2004. For him, doing so combines a number of things that he enjoys — viewing and filming wildlife, hunting and sharing a creation that can carry out a greater purpose as well.
“When I was growing up watching Wild America and the nature channels on the public TV channels, I loved nature, photography and filming,” he said. “I love filming wildlife without trying to harvest it, but I also really love hunting, so I thought I might as well combine those passions and catalog my adventures. It’s also fun to come home and show people. You can tell your stories, but it’s also really cool to show it.”
For Meterko, though, taping the hunts — and having success on those hunts — gives him a common ground to open doors of thought for others who may connect with the bigger-than-us feeling one gets when they’re spending time in the great outdoors. He’s made a few DVDs of his own, but he also hopes to start a YouTube channel in the near future.
“I would like to use it as a platform to explore bigger issues than just hunting, like spiritual things,” he said. “I would like to help people think about bigger issues, and the better I can be in terms of the footage and the animals I’m taking, people are a lot more likely to listen. If they respect you from that end, you kind of get through the door with some of the deeper things.”
Standing atop a mountain in Colorado and looking out over miles and miles of wilderness or sitting in the quiet woods of Pennsylvania is a humbling experience, Meterko said, and it’s one that makes him want to share that feeling with others.
“You’re not as big as you think you are; you’re just a speck among these big, big things,” he said. “It’s hard to be out there and not recognize creation and the order of it all ... When you’re passionate about something, it’s fun to share that with others, and that’s a big part of why I got into filming, just to encapsulate the passion and joy that comes with hunting.”