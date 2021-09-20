Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed on to greener pastures the morning of Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home, with his family by his side.
Born August 18, 1949 in Miola, he was the son of Olive Lucas Hetrick and the late Charles Hetrick.
Mr. Hetrick was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a member of the PA Farm Bureau.
He married Judy Rhoades on September 20, 1969, celebrating 52 years of marriage.
Mr. Hetrick was a dedicated farmer throughout his life, as well as being a second-generation owner of Hetricks Farm Supply, Inc.
He enjoyed raising his beef cattle and growing crops, including spending time in his sweet corn patch.
Mike was a devoted husband and family man that was proud of his wife, children and grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Olive, and wife, Judy, he is survived by his two sons, Chad and Marcy Hetrick and Clint and Tia Hetrick; his two daughters, Laura and Alvin Heasley and Audra and Jack Fenstermaker; his brothers, Dean, Dale, Tim and Marc Hetrick; his sisters, Judy Smith, Penny Kunselman, Cindy Hetrick and Janet Shoemaker; and eight grandchildren, Emily (Heasley) and Tyler Lubas, Gretchen Fenstermaker, Justin Heasley, Dakota Hetrick, Montana Hetrick, LeighAnn Hetrick, Hunter Hetrick and Briar Hetrick.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hetrick.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
All services will be private.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the 4-H Scholarship Fund, PSCE- Clarion, 160 S. 2nd Ave., Suite B, Clarion, PA 16214. Write Mike Hetrick on the memo line. Donations can also be made to OCOG Blessing Bags, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223. Blessing bags are bags of food that children can prepare themselves.
