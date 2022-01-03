Michele L. Rowe, 63, of Fairmount City, passed away on the evening of January 1, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital after a five week battle with the COVID-19 virus.
Born September 25, 1958 in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late C. Grant Minich and Dorothy M. (Yeaney) Minich.
She married Dane N. Rowe on October 14, 1978.
Mrs. Rowe worked for the Clarion Area School District for 35 years handling the payroll duties. She retired this past June.
She was overjoyed at the birth of her grandson, Ryder, and spent as much time as possible with him.
Mrs. Rowe also enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, riding her four-wheeler and working around the farm.
Survivors include her husband, Dane; two sons, Evan Rowe and his wife, Kim, and grandson, Ryder of Fairmount City, and Ethan Rowe of Summerville; her mother, Dorothy M. Minich; three siblings, Carole (Minich) Vaught and husband, Mick, of Concord, N.C., Doug Minich and wife, Jodi, of Fairmount City and Sharon (Minich) Shaffer and husband, Gerry, of Turbotville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, C. Grant Minich; brother, Jerome Minich; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Switzer of Grace Community Church officiating.
Interment will follow at the Shannondale Union Cemetery in Mayport.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.