BRADENTON, Fla. — Miguel Andujar is no stranger to the business side, the ugly underbelly of baseball.
After hitting 27 home runs and collecting 92 RBIs in 2018 — finishing second to Shohei Ohtani for the American League Rookie of the Year — injuries and a lack of playing time have conspired to prevent Andujar from getting anywhere close to that level of performance.
Gio Urshela took his starting job. Andujar played just 105 MLB games between 2019-22, including 27 last season before the Yankees designated him for assignment in September to make room for Zack Britton.
The Pirates claimed Andujar a day later, signed him to a $1.525 million contract to avoid arbitration in November, then DFA’d him to make room for Andrew McCutchen in January.
Though the move came as a surprise, it wasn’t anything personal. More business and the Pirates likely believing they could sneak Andujar through waivers — and they were right.
“We still view [Andujar] as a major-league player,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Wednesday at Pirate City.
More importantly, Andujar feels the same way. He said he was surprised by the Pirates’ move, but he also understands baseball is a business; anything can happen and usually does. Even after being DFA’d, Andujar still believes he’ll see plenty of time in the big leagues this season.
“If I do my job, I think I have a chance to play in the big leagues,” he said.
It’s tough to glean much from what Andujar did at the end of last season. He played just nine games, went 9 for 36 (.250) and collected nine RBIs, playing a serviceable left field.
Making matters difficult for the Pirates, of course, is actually what got Andujar DFA’d: a bunch of competition in the outfield. Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen, Jack Suwinski and Connor Joe are likely to have MLB jobs when the Pirates break camp next month.
There’s also Travis Swaggerty, Canaan Smith-Njigba, Ryan Vilade, Cal Mitchell and a few infielders with outfield experience who will need spots, as well. Andujar sort of has his own category.
He has more major league pedigree than those guys, but he has also struggled to replicate what he did as a rookie. Furthermore, Andujar — a converted third baseman — could potentially slide into the mix at first if he hits enough to force the Pirates’ hand.
“He’s still in competition here,” Shelton said.
Andujar has been around long enough to know that’ll probably always be the case, which is why he played winter ball in his native Dominican Republic and isn’t the least bit discouraged being here as a non-roster invite.
“At the end of the day, that’s the game right now. That’s the business,” Andujar said. “Thank God I’m here and have the opportunity to be here with the Pirates. I’ve enjoyed my time here.”
Injury updates
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk met with reporters covering spring training on Wednesday and outlined a couple injuries, starting with a right hamstring strain for 2022 first-round pick Termarr Johnson.
Johnson will not do anything baseball-wise for 10-14 days, Tomczyk said, at which point the Pirates will reassess what comes next.
Robert Stephenson has been dealing with what the team is calling minor right elbow discomfort, and he’s been placed on a modified throwing program. He’s extending out to about 105-110 feet and is expected to throw a side early next week.
Max Kranick ( Tommy John surgery) is throwing 4-5 days a week out to 60-75 feet.
Blake Cederlind had issues with a UCL reconstruction last season but is cleared for full baseball activities. Fellow prospects Brennan Malone and Lonnie White Jr. are coming off injury-filled seasons, though Tomczyk said the Pirates don’t anticipate them arriving for minor league camp nursing any issues.
A day after a quick response from the Pirates medical team saved the life of Ernie Withers, a 68-year-old Bradenton resident who was here shagging fly balls, Tomczyk commented on the entire response.
From special assistant Kevin Young calling for trainers to medical director Dr. Patrick DeMeo performing CPR and using a defibrillator when it was determined that Withers was suffering from ventricular fibrillation, Tomczyk said he was proud to be part of the entire thing.
“Reaffirming, reassuring and extremely gratifying. Proud to work with a medical group that acted so quickly,” Tomczyk said. “Just grateful and proud to be a teammate with highly competent medical professionals.”