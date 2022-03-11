PITTSBURGH — If you had clamored for Mike Sullivan to shake up a stagnant Penguins lineup, your wish was granted in Friday’s 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kasperi Kapanen and Dominik Simon were finally healthy scratches. Young Valtteri Puustinen made his NHL debut. And Sullivan unveiled three new forward lines at PPG Paints Arena. Plus, Mike Matheson rejoined the lineup with a jolt.
It was far from a perfect performance. Pittsburgh had to shake off a sluggish second period to beat an undermanned Vegas team down several regulars. That continued a trend of incomplete efforts since last week’s victory at Tampa Bay.
But the Penguins got a goal from three lines and the game-winner from an unlikely source, Mark Friedman, to win despite a rare off night from their first-liners. It was just the second time in nine games they scored more than three times.
“We’ll see where it goes moving forward,” Sullivan said. “But some of the steps we made are encouraging from a team standpoint. We got a couple of goals from our blue line. We got contributions up and down the lineup and on both sides of the puck. And that’s the kind of effort that we need moving forward.”
The Penguins’ secondary scoring had dried up weeks ago, other than the occasional trickle. Entering Friday, the first line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust had scored 33 of their 68 goals over the last eight weeks. Evgeni Malkin poured in a few on the power play but his 5-on-5 scoring was still sporadic.
Sullivan had finally seen enough in Tuesday’s loss to the Florida Panthers. He benched Kapanen, Simon and Evan Rodrigues as the Penguins unsuccessfully tried to make a comeback in the third period. Asked after that game what else was left to do to try to get Kapanen going, Sullivan admitted that he wasn’t sure.
He had a better idea on Friday. Kapanen was made a healthy scratch for the first time since the Penguins traded a first-round pick to acquire him in 2020.
“By no means, because we made this decision, does it change how we feel about Kappy,” Sullivan said. “Kappy’s a real good player and he’s a real good person. He’s a good teammate. ... Our hope is that maybe a different perspective might be beneficial for him and give him an opportunity to hit the reset button.”
Simon also took a seat as Puustinen, 22, made his Penguins debut. The fast-rising prospect from Finland skated on Jeff Carter’s right wing. He also saw action on the second power-play unit, nearly scoring from the bumper spot in the first period. He notched his first career point on Carter’s goal during the second.
And Rodrigues got another chance to skate with Malkin. That line, which featured Danton Heinen on the other wing, didn’t score but did threaten on a few occasions. Rodrigues got a late empty-netter for just his second goal in 27 games.
Matheson made his presence felt right away. He was active as ever and late in the first period took a pass from Crosby and snapped a shot inside the right post. With eight goals this season, Matheson is two shy of his single-season high.