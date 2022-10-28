It is something Mike Tomlin has said many times, something he believes more fervently than some of those other catchphrases he delivers. It is the reason for his continued success, the reason he is the only coach in NFL history to not have a losing record in his first 15 seasons.
But, in a strange way, it is also the reason what is happening with the Steelers goes against the very fiber of what it is he believes. And it must bother him, though he would never let on.
Winning is our business.
Tomlin reminds everyone of that — his players, the media, fans — all the time. Winning is our job, he says. He is not interested in moral victories or silver linings. His only interest is winning the next game. He is not interested in playing for next year. It is not in his DNA.
It’s the reason he has won 156 games, tied for third-most among active coaches and 18th all-time. That is seven more than his predecessor, Bill Cowher (149), and most among any coach who has been in the league no more than 16 years. There are 15 coaches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with fewer victories than Tomlin. He finds ways to win the way a dog finds a soup bone.
None of this is meant to trumpet Tomlin’s abilities as a head coach or point out the success he has had since joining the Steelers in 2007. Rather, it is to provide a glimpse into one of the reasons why he has accomplished what he has and why that philosophy — winning is our business — is being compromised this year.
Tomlin put himself in this somewhat untenable position when he made the decision at halftime of the New York Jets game to replace Mitch Trubisky and put rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the game — a move fueled by a halftime confrontation between Trubisky and receiver Diontae Johnson. At that moment, he went against the very plan he spent the offseason formulating: use a veteran quarterback who gives you the best chance to win now until his No. 1 draft pick is ready to play. Just 3 1/2 games into the season, that plan went out with the Acrisure Stadium trash.
And now there is no turning back.
Since then, the Steelers have won only one game, and the quarterback who came off the bench and preserved that victory against Tampa Bay was the same one who won the opener in Cincinnati. And he did it with the best performance of any Steelers quarterback this season.
Understand, none of this is to denigrate Pickett. He has displayed all the measurables and intangibles that made him the first quarterback selected in the draft. He has given every indication he will be a top-tier player in the league. In the final three minutes in Miami, he drove the Steelers 62 yards on 12 plays and 62 yards on 10 plays on back-to-back possessions, never showing any panic and proving the stage is not too big for him. Tomlin called him a “fish in water. It’s a natural act for him.”
But, in both instances, Pickett did what he did when he had a chance to beat the Jets in his first NFL appearance — he threw a pair of costly interceptions that deprived the Steelers of a victory. And that is the conundrum for Tomlin: Living with a rookie’s mistakes at the expense of winning games.
It’s their business, after all.
Tomlin’s streak of never having a losing season certainly appears to be in jeopardy right now. The Steelers are 2-5, are the lowest scoring team in the AFC, and are headed to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, the league’s lone remaining unbeaten team. They were 2-6 just once before under Tomlin — 2013, when they started 0-4 — but they still managed to finish 8-8. It is not unfathomable to think it could happen again.
He will never publicly say so, but Tomlin considers his streak of consecutive non-losing seasons to be a badge of honor. That it might end because he is going against his own belief, either for the sake of development or knowing there is no turning back, is compromising his own business plan.
And that’s winning.