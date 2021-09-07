BROOKVILLE — Miller Fabrication Solutions, a heavy metal fabrication partner to global equipment manufacturers across construction and forestry, mining, transportation and other industrial equipment industries, is supporting Pittsburgh-based Anselmo Training Innovation Center at New Century Careers (NCC) in a unique way.
Miller has donated four tool cribs, which are industrial-built “vending machines” that organize and store the hundreds of consumable parts used on manufacturing floors like that of the NCC training center.
“The donation is part of Miller’s commitment to strengthen the resources of regional non-profits for post-pandemic success,” said Michael McDade, Miller’s purchasing manager. “The services provided by organizations like New Century Careers are a crucial contributor to the development of the workforce of tomorrow. We’re pleased to be able to offer our support.”
Neil Ashbaugh, president and CEO of New Century Careers, was introduced to McDade by colleague Paul Limbacher, account manager at BlackHawk Industrial Supply.
“The donation reflects the collaborative spirit of manufacturers to share resources,” Ashbaugh said.
The cribs, valued at an estimated $6,000, will store and inventory a recently acquired supply of carbide and high-speed steel cutting tools, such as inserts, drills, end mills and taps, and screws, collets and holders.
“Contributions like these are invaluable to our non-profit training center, which provides NCC’s industry-standard training manufacturers have relied on for more than two decades,” Ashbaugh said.
As part of its dedication to modern manufacturing education, Miller Fabrication Solutions will host Manufacturing Month events throughout October. These onsite and virtual events are part of the company’s celebration of the nationwide Manufacturing Day, which is sponsored by the Manufacturing Institute, this year on Oct. 1. Each event is free and open to the public. Registration is available under the Events section of www.millerfabricationsolutions.com. New Century Careers will also mark this annual celebration.
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions.
Pittsburgh-based New Century Careers is a nonprofit manufacturer and technical skills development organization serving the Southwestern Pennsylvania region through inclusive access to technical training opportunities while helping employers find and develop technicians seeking purpose, passion and success in the workplace.