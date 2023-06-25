ROSSITER — Scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rossiter Miners rallied for a 5-2 win over the visiting Brookville Grays in Federation League action at Shaffer Field Sunday afternoon.
Grays starter Ty Carrier took a three-hit shutout into the sixth before singles by Addison Neal and Isaac London set up Anthony Maseto’s two-run triple to tie the game. Kane McCall relieved Carrier and Dakota Long singled in Maseto to give the Miners the lead for good.
Landon Neal’s sacrifice fly and Ty Limrick’s RBI single with two outs completed the Miners rally. Maseto threw the final two scoreless innings at the Grays to get the win in relief, walking one and striking out one while giving up one hit.
The Grays scored a run in the third inning when Miners starter Branson Scarantine walked Cole LaBenne with the bases loaded. The other Grays run came in the fifth when Owen Caylor’s sacrifice fly scored Trent Corle.
Maseto and Coy Martino each had two hits for the Miners, who improved to 5-5.
The Grays, who dropped to 5-3, managed six hits. Caylor doubled. Carrier took the loss, giving up six hits in his five-plus innings that took just 62 pitches. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
The Grays and Miners both play Tuesday. The Grays host Clearfield with the plans of completing a suspended game from June 13 — Grays leading 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth — plus a regular game. The Miners host Sykesville.