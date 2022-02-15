One of my favorite songs to sing when I was growing up in church was this one titled, “Since Jesus Came Into My Heart.” It was a hymn that was one of over a hundred hymns written by Rufus McDaniel during his life as a minister; however, it was the only one that endured the test of time. Here are the lyrics to the first verse and chorus:
What a wonderful change in my life has been wrought
Since Jesus came into my heart
I have light in my soul for which long I have sought
Since Jesus came into my heart
Since Jesus came into my heart
Since Jesus came into my heart
Floods of joy o’er my soul
Like the sea billows roll
Since Jesus came into my heart.
A few of the things that drew me to this song as a young child were the faster tempo and the joy-filled lyrics. You just couldn’t sing this song without it bringing a smile to your face. However, this hymn that was filled with so much joy was written at a time of so much sorrow for McDaniel. It was the loss of his son, Herschel, that inspired Rufus to expound on the only place you can find true joy — the person of Jesus Christ and your relationship with Him.
The words of 1 Peter 1:8-9 tell the story of our joy: “Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.”
The salvation of our souls is something to sing and to shout about. We don’t deserve it. We can’t earn it. It is something we can only ask God to do for us. And, when we do, the fact that we have salvation, despite everything else that may be going on in our lives, is enough to bring us inexpressible and glorious joy. We don’t have to live in the death and the fears and the pain of this life forever. We have a salvation that is going to last an eternity where there is no death or fear or pain any longer. That is something to sing about even though we may go through the roughest of patches for a time here on earth.
If Jesus saved you, you have a reason to sing. You have a reason to shout for joy. You have a reason to lift up your voice and show the world the joy that is still inside you. And, though you may hurt for a little while, you will have Jesus for an eternity of joy. Don’t look any other place to find it. Let Jesus be your joy!