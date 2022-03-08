Last week we discussed who Jesus is and the power and authority that was granted to Him as the Son of God. This week we’re going to discuss why faith in and having a personal relationship with Jesus is important to and critical for everyone.
First and foremost, because Jesus came from God, was God and returned to Heaven as God, He has the power and authority to transform any sinful life, including an evil life, to a life of righteousness and Godliness. Jesus, and only Jesus, can convict and change the life of a person doomed to eternal damnation in hell, to eternal life with Him in Heaven. Jesus said Himself, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me” (John 14:6).
Secondly, before Jesus ascended back to Heaven, He promised to return to His followers. The account of Jesus’ return to earth is given in the Gospels of Matthew 24-25, Mark 13, Luke 21:5-26 and John 14:25-29. The Gospels tell us that Jesus will return to earth a second time in the same glory and power that He ascended back to Heaven. “They will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of the sky with power and great glory” (Matt 24:30).
Make no mistake, my friend, Jesus is going to return someday. The day of His return may be closer than we think. Jesus came the first time to save the world. When He comes the second time, He will not come to save, but to judge the world. We are told in Matthew 25:31, “But when the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the angels with Him, then He will sit on His glorious throne.”
You see, now is the time for salvation! Now is the time to repent of your sins and receive the Savior — Jesus Christ. Now is the time to believe in and accept the atonement for sin that He offered by dying on that wooden cross. Because, when He returns this second time, He’s coming to cast judgment upon the world and repentance and salvation will no longer be an option.
What makes salvation so critical and urgent at this time for anyone is that not only will Jesus return to judge the world but, no one will know when He will return. Jesus tells us in Matt 24:36, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone.”
Friends, this is serious business. The seriousness of our eternity is not about our life here on earth but, about it’s about our life after death. We are all going to die. That is a given. And, we were all given souls when God created us. Our soul, upon our death, is going to spend time in eternity after death.
The question is where our souls will spend eternity after our death on this earth. Our options are Heaven and hell. So are you going to spend your eternity in Heaven or hell? Now is the time. Don’t put it off any longer. Make Jesus your Lord and Savior now!
Amen.