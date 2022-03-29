Yeah, yeah, we know the story from Luke 15 all too well. A man has two sons. The youngest demands his share of the father’s estate, which the father gives him. The boy loses the inheritance on loose living. The boy comes to his senses, returns home, hoping for a post as a household servant, only to find that he is miraculously forgiven and regarded by his father as a full family member. We know the story well. So, what is there for us to learn from Jesus’ parable of the Prodigal Son? Let me suggest that the answer to that question depends upon the son in the story we most identify with.
Consider first the oldest son. Initially, it is he who demonstrates the epitome of obedience. After all, he lives responsibly in his father’s household, doing his part in the running of the family estate which, according to custom and law, would largely belong to him after the father died. Contrast that to the fate of the younger brother, who would get only a small portion of the estate as his inheritance. Because of that, he asks for his share while his father is still alive. And upon receiving it, he promptly leaves because he no longer has any rights to the property.
Maybe because he is young, or maybe because he is suddenly free, but he very quickly loses his money. And because the customary title of this parable is the “prodigal son,” it is his behavior and his need to beg for forgiveness that becomes the focus of the story as we recall it.
Likewise, because of that traditional title, we assume that we know who the main character is, and with whom we should identify. Obviously, we are the prodigal younger children who need God’s forgiveness. Right?
In part, yes. Why in part? Simply because the story is about two sons, not just one, who become lost to their father. Indeed, the gracious father welcomes the younger son back into the family, running out to greet him long before the prodigal has a chance to begin his plea. His father then gives him a robe, a ring and sandals, all of which are symbols of his status as heir once again. The father then throws an extravagant party for the returning son and his friends, much to the older brother’s chagrin.
Notice, if you will, that the parable could have easily ended with the prodigal’s return and the celebration, but it doesn’t. The story then focuses on the older brother.
Yes, all the while we are focusing on the lavish welcome offered to and accepted by the younger son, we often overlook the story of the “loss” of his elder brother. That obedient son went about his work, but when he learned of the party already underway, he refused to go in. Once again, it is the father who takes the initiative and goes out to him, at which point the boy reprimands his father for not following the rules, and for letting that “son of yours” come back home with no consequences — no demand for restitution. And, despite the father’s pleas, the story ends without telling us what the older son decided.
Suddenly, it becomes clear that Jesus and Luke are telling their listeners, telling us that our rightful place when hearing this story is indeed partially with the younger son, “all the tax collectors and sinners,” but it is also with the Pharisees. Why? Because we need to hear these stories just as desperately as they all do. Let me explain.
You see, the Pharisees were not intentionally evil. In fact, they were the ones whose devotion and reverence for the law created a foundation for Rabbinic Judaism and kept the culture intact during very trying times. They weren’t intentionally evil; they just had a very clear understanding of those who were in and those who were out. And when Jesus yet again pushed those barriers, they were understandably concerned. They, much like the older brother, much like those of us in the church today are often offended that God dares to extend forgiveness and grace to those who have not been part of the inner circle for most, if not all of their lives. They, like we, often questioned Jesus in terms of God’s fairness.
And when that happens, we, like the Pharisees and the older son need to hear God’s response. “[My child], you are always with me, and all that is mine is yours. But we had to celebrate and rejoice, because this [sibling] of yours was dead and has come to life; was lost and has been found.” (Luke 15:31-32).
Two children, both lost, both found? The party is going on. The invitation is there. The Father is waiting. What is our reply?