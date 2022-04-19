“Death has been swallowed up in victory.”
Where, O death, is your victory?
Where, O death, is your sting?’
But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 15:54-55, 57).
In 1895, Auguste and Louis Lumière introduced the world to their new invention, motion pictures. They had discovered that by taking a series of photographs in sequence and flipping through them quickly, they could capture the image of movement. Realizing that a person’s movements could be captured and preserved on film, the Lumière brothers announced that they had overcome death.
With all due respect to the inventive brothers for their discovery, let me point out that their announcement was not only about 1862 years too late, but it also reflected two misconceptions human beings often harbor about the nature of death and life.
The first misconception is that somehow death is not death. In her best-selling book, “On Death and Dying,” Elizabeth Kubler Ross pointed out that we live in a death-denying culture. Her point was that somehow, we think that if we disguise it as sleep or use palpable euphemisms to describe it, that death really doesn’t happen.
That idea, however, is not scriptural at all. In fact, the point of all four gospels is that Jesus died. He didn’t appear to die, nor was he asleep until some opportune time when he could walk away from the tomb. He died! And his death was more cruel and painful than we can imagine. So, the point of all this is that if Jesus died, then we too die. Not exactly the message that you wanted to hear, but it is absolutely something we must hear if we are to fully appreciate the second misconception. That second misconception is that somehow human action can stop or overcome death.
Think for a moment of the money and time and energy we spend on science, health and cosmetic surgery all in an effort to thwart or slow or eliminate death. But here, too, Easter has something else to say. That point is that no matter how we try, humans can never outdo death. Think for a moment of the words the gospel writers use to describe the human reactions to that first Easter. The women were perplexed, then frightened.
What they experienced was resurrection, not immortality, not a passing on. I had someone tell me very early in my ministry that they were shocked to hear me say at a funeral for their family member that he had died! When I asked what the issue was with the word, the person explained that it made it sound so final. So absolute! Again, the gospels are absolutely clear. That is exactly what the disciples saw, what the Roman soldiers and citizens of Jerusalem witnessed — Jesus had died — it was the complete cessation of his life — period! No smoke and mirrors, no drug induced sleep, but death. And from a human perspective there is nothing more, nothing beyond.
That’s exactly why and when Easter becomes God’s day. Easter says in the face of death, “No human action or plan can stop death. Only God can help. Only God can help!”
Because of the events on that first Easter, we are saying — not that death does not come — but that death is not the end. Easter is the celebration of the death of death. Through Christ, God destroys death and makes us all alive. “Thanks be to God who gives us this victory through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Amen.