The Bible says a lot about what is coming in the future. The most crucial point to remember about the future is not “what is coming” but “who is coming.” The answer to that is Jesus. It’s difficult to piece all the events together into a nice, neat little package, regardless of how hard some try. But there are some things that most Christians would agree on.
What is Certain
to Come –
Five Certainties
1. Jesus is coming again — visibly and bodily: Acts 1:6-11; Heb. 9:28; Rev. 1:7; Matt. 24:30. And when He comes, He will come to rule and reign forever. He came as a Lamb the first time. He will come the second time as a Lion.
2. There will be a resurrection of all people: John 5:28-29; Daniel 12:2.
3. There will be a judgment of all people: Rev. 20:12-13; Matt. 16: 27; Romans 2:6-11. What did you do with Jesus Christ? Is He your Savior? Did you live to serve Him or to serve yourself?
4. Mankind will be separated forever into two classes: Matthew 24:37-41. We see this repeatedly throughout Scripture. There are the sheep and goats in Matthew 25:31-33. There are the wheat and weeds in Matthew 13:24-30 and Matthew 13:36-43. And there are good fish and bad fish in Matthew 13:47-50.
5. Evil will end: 2 Peter 3:13; Revelation 21:27; Revelation 21:4. God will rule and reign forever. He will reside with His people. Justice and Peace will rule.
Is Jesus Sending Mixed Messages?
At times, Jesus tells us that we will not know when He is coming. It will be unexpected. (Matthew 24: 43-44; I Thessalonians 5:2-5; I Peter 3:10; Matthew 25: 13; Luke 12: 40) Yet, He also tells us that we are supposed to be ready and watching for Him. He even says that sure signs give evidence that He will one day return. He says there will be: Wars — Matthew 24:7.-8; Persecution, False Prophets and Escalation of Evil. Matthew 24:9-12; A Worldwide Proclamation of the Gospel. Matthew 24:14; Times of Hardship. Matthew 24:21; A Falling Away from The Truth and the Man of Lawlessness. II Thessalonians 2:1-3; A Recognition by the Jews that Jesus is Messiah. Romans 11:25-26; Cosmic Disturbances. Matthew 24:29. And He gives us a lesson about a Fig Tree. Matthew 24:32-33. So, on the one hand, Jesus says He will come when we don’t expect Him, but on the other, He tells us to be ready.
Why does
Jesus do this?
Let me suggest three reasons. First of all, if we did know the date, we would get lazy and wouldn’t watch until it was close. This was given to keep us on our toes. Secondly, Jesus gives us just enough signs that every time we see current events unfolding towards the end, we begin to ask — Could this be it? Not, this is it! But could this be it? It causes us to look to Him. Lastly, Jesus gives us just enough information so that, if we are watching and alert, we will recognize it when it happens. Not before it happens, but when it happens. Are you ready for that Day? Are you living today in light of that Day?