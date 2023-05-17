In 2013, I had the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Lesotho, Africa. Our project was to build a seven-room school for several villages up in the mountains. There was a church already built at the same location from a previous mission trip and the chief had asked for a school to be built there as well. The children from that village and several of the surrounding villages traveled pretty far to attend school. In the springtime, the waters of the river would flood and the children had to cross that river to get to school. Several children had been swept away by those waters and this new school would allow the children to attend without the treacherous crossing of the river.
It was to be located at the top of a hill with a little valley between it and the chief’s village. In the valley, there was a well. Early in the morning the women could be seen carrying their jugs and basins to get water from the well to lug back up the hill to their home in the village. In the afternoon, the young girls would be seen doing the same. While at the well, the children and ladies would talk and laugh, sing and catch up with their friends. It was a time of socialization as well as a means of getting the clean water they needed for daily life and survival.
This is how it was in Bible times. In John 4, we have the story of the woman at the well. A well that would have been a social hot spot early in the morning and later in the evening. Jesus happened to be passing through that area around midday and stopped at the well. About the same time, the Samaritan woman came to gather water for her household. Jesus asked the woman for a drink of water. This surprised her, first, because a male was talking to a woman alone, and second, because she was a Samaritan and He was a Jew. Jews despised Samaritans and avoided them at all costs. When she inquired as to why Jesus would ask her for a drink, Jesus responded with an offer of living water.
This living water was an offer of grace and forgiveness. Jesus then went on to talk with her and ask her to go and get her husband. She responded with the fact that she didn’t have a husband. Jesus then told her all about her situation of having had five husbands and living with a man that she was not married to.
The conversation continues and through talking to her and listening to her, Jesus was able to seize the opportunity to offer her “living water.” After revealing to her that He was indeed the Messiah that was foretold to come, she leaves her jar and task of collecting water from this well, to go and tell the people in the village what she had just experienced. She wanted them to come and see this man who was able to tell her everything that she had ever done. Because of her willingness to go and initiate conversation with the other villagers about her experience, many Samaritans believed in Jesus. She gave her testimony of her encounter with Jesus and from it lives were transformed.
As Christians, we believe in the fellowship of the saints, gathering together with the body of Christ, but we also believe we need to go. To go into all the world and share the gospel. Jesus went to the well where He knew a “not yet believer” would be. He initiated a little TLC with the woman. Not tender loving care, but talking-listening-continuing conversation. He started a conversation with the woman going against societal norms of the day. He listened to her as she spoke and then He continued the conversation and when the opportunity arose, He offered her living water.
Where are the “wells” where “not yet believers” gather today in our world? Workplaces, family gatherings, ball fields, the golf course, book clubs, the grocery store? As Christians, we need to go to the “wells” like Jesus did. Seek out the lost and apply some TLC. Initiate conversation by talking to people and listening as they talk. Ask questions to get to know them better and hear their heart. What are they concerned about? What are their struggles? And when the opportunity arises, share your faith and the difference that Jesus has made in your life. He is our source of hope and salvation.
People are searching for more in life. They try to satisfy this need with money, power, status, bigger and better material things, but none of it satisfies. What they need is Jesus. If Christians simply stay in their “holy huddles,” how will “not yet believers” ever know Jesus? They are not knocking down the doors of churches and we must go to them. So where are the “wells” where people gather in your life?
Who needs to know Jesus? Go to them and apply TLC — talking, listening and continuing the conversation.