Don’t we love it when people say yes to a request that we have? Children will often seek out the parent that they believe will give them a favorable answer or will ask repeatedly until the answer is yes. A student once was very persistent in asking for something, and each time I said no, they would come back and ask again. Each time they asked, they still hoped the answer would be yes. As Christians, we are called to be disciples. We are called to say “Yes” to being Christ-like followers who go and share the gospel with all. Who live a life worthy of the calling we have. But how often do we say “Yes” when we really mean, as long as it is not an inconvenience to our lives? What are we really saying “Yes” to as a disciple of Christ?
In 1 Peter 1:13-25, Peter reminds us what we are called to as disciples of Christ. In verse 13, it states, “Therefore, with minds that are alert and fully sober, set your hope on the grace to be brought to you when Jesus Christ is revealed at his coming.” (NIV) This verse reminds us that Jesus will return someday and should motivate us as Christians to live for Him. We are to say “Yes” to being His disciple. Peter said to be alert, disciplined and focused on looking forward to the future. Are you ready to meet Jesus? Don’t get distracted by the things of this world.
Then in verse 14 we are reminded that we are to be obedient children of God and that we are not to continue in the sinful desires that we had before we were saved. Then Peter hits us with verses 15-16 which say, “But just as He who has called you is holy, so be holy in all you do. For it is written: “Be holy because I am holy.” That is a tall order: to be holy. When we say “Yes” to being a disciple of Jesus, we say yes to a life of holiness. God is holy. He sets the moral standard for our lives. Our God, who is a God of mercy and justice cares for each of His followers. He expects His followers to imitate Him by following His high standards for moral conduct and in being merciful and just with others as He is with us.
When we say “Yes” to this, the expectation is that all parts of our lives and character are in the process of being conformed both inwardly and outwardly to God’s standard of holiness. Our lives should be holy in all that we do: our thoughts, actions and words. When we say “Yes” to living a life of holiness, total devotion to God is shown. You see, God calls us to be set apart from the world. To be set apart from sin. We should stand out from the world because we are not to conform to the world. In other words, people should see a difference in us and that difference is Jesus Christ. Our hopes, dreams and desires should be such that they glorify God. We don’t stand out for the sake of standing out and being different. We stand out because our focus and our priorities are not our own, but they are His. God’s qualities in our lives makes us different.
One may ask how do you become holy or what does it mean to be holy? The answer is that we do not do it on our own or in our own strength. The Holy Spirit helps us to obey and gives us the power we need to overcome temptation and sin. When we say “Yes,” we rely on God’s power to free us from the grip of sin. We know that our salvation is not of us, but only through faith in Jesus Christ. That is the hope we have and believe. We believe that God knew long before the world was created that His creation would need a Savior. Our hope is in Jesus.
The things of this world are temporary. Eventually it will all fade away. Peter reminds us that as Christ’s disciple we must stop grasping and holding onto the temporary things of this world. We must focus our time, money, energy on the permanent — that which will last forever. And what is it that is permanent? The Word of God and our eternal life in Christ.
So, disciples of Christ, say “Yes!” Say, “Yes!” to all that He wants of us and that is to be holy as He is holy. Say “Yes!” to focusing your mind on Him. Say “Yes!” to believing in and having the hope of Jesus for each new day. Say “Yes!” to being different and letting your light shine for others to see. Say “Yes!” to being transformed into His disciple. Say “Yes!” to a lifestyle of holiness.