“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
— 2 Timothy 1:7.
A lot of people in our nation, and around the world, are afraid and filled with anxiety. In fact, if you spend any amount of time staying current on national and world news, you might become fearful and anxious yourself. Fear is a big motivator in the world. It’s not anything new either. Fear has been controlling and manipulating mankind for a long time. Fear, anxiety and depression are big topics that sometimes take the help of others to get past, but we’re going to look at some basic things that we can put into practice today to help us out. If fear and anxiety are controlling you and keeping you from living the abundant life that Jesus has for you then it’s time to put an end to it.
As Christians, we need to ask ourselves a couple of questions: “Where does fear come from and how do we control and conquer it in our lives?” As always, we should first turn to God’s word for answers. 2 Timothy 1:7 tells us that God does not give us the spirit of fear. If it doesn’t come from God then it must come from Satan. If fear comes from Satan, then how do we conquer it? One of the first things we have to realize is that we are not fighting just against physical forces. There is a much bigger spiritual war at work here. Ephesians 6:12 says, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
When we’re fighting a spiritual war we need to use spiritual weapons. “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh, for the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh, but divinely powerful for the destruction of fortresses.” — 2 Corinthians 10:3-4. Prayer, praise and worship of God and meditating on His holy Word are three of our biggest weapons in this conflict. We also need to lean heavily on Jesus because we can’t fight this fight without Him. 1 Peter 1:13 tells us, “Therefore, prepare your minds for action, keep sober in spirit, fix your hope completely on the grace to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ.”
We are to be prepared for action. I have a friend that doesn’t leave his house in the morning without first praying on the armor of God in Ephesians 6:10-20. We are at war with Satan. Why would you walk around in a time of war without your armor on and your sword (the Word of God) and shield (your faith in God) in your hands? I find that if I’m fully armored up in God, I’m a lot less prone to be worried or anxious about anything. Philippians 4:6-7 says, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
That brings us to the second part of 2 Timothy 1:7. For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. Satan gives fear but God gives us power, love and a sound mind. A sound mind is stable, calm and ready to do what is necessary no matter what is going on around you. One of the many valuable lessons I learned in the Army was to stay calm and focused on my mission no matter how crazy things are.
Our bodies need sleep and rest and I am forever amazed how God has calmed me and given me rest even in life threatening situations. Sometimes, my brain starts to focus on the bad stuff and take away that peace of God from Philippians 4:7. I have to then replace those thoughts with Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.” If I focus my mind on these things, I can feel anxiety and fear melting away.
I know that God loves you and wants to help you in your struggle with fear and anxiety. Spend time in prayer with Him and fellowship with other believers. I pray that God will bless you as you seek Him and fill you with His peace and joy as you reach out to Him.
I’ll leave you with these words from Philippians 4:9, “The things you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you.”