A few months ago, our senior pastor had shared a message on influence. As we were proceeding toward the Passion Week of Christ, I reflected on his message. Digging into Scripture, I never realized how those that were closest to Jesus during His ministry would prove to be the ones who would ultimately give into the trap of negative influence.
This week, let’s take a look at His disciple, Peter.
Even in the midst of the overwhelming positive influence that Jesus had upon the life of Peter, Peter still let the influence of fear control him. When Peter was on the boat with the other disciples in the middle of the lake, strong winds had caused heavy waves and they were in trouble. They looked out and saw Jesus walking towards them on the water and were convinced that He was a ghost.
“But Jesus spoke to them at once. ‘Don’t be afraid,’ he said. ‘Take courage. I am here!’ Then Peter called to him, ‘Lord, if it’s really you, tell me to come to you, walking on the water.’ ‘Yes, come,’ Jesus said. So, Peter went over the side of the boat and walked on the water toward Jesus. But when he saw the strong wind and the waves, he was terrified and began to sink. ‘Save me, Lord!’ he shouted.” — Matt 14:27-30, NLT.
Peter had taken his eyes off of Jesus and fear overtook him. His gaze and his focus turned from the One who called him out onto the water to all of the chaos going on around him and he was swallowed by fear. We need to notice the response of Jesus in the next verse after Peter has shouted, “Save me, Lord!” “Jesus immediately reached out and grabbed him. ‘You have so little faith,’ Jesus said. ‘Why did you doubt me?’” — Matt 14:31, NLT.
Even in the midst of his fear, Peter called out for Jesus, and Jesus immediately responded by extending His hand to Peter and pulling him out of the water. All Jesus was asking for was faith. Jesus was sending a clear message to Peter by making him aware that he would take care of both his spiritual and physical needs, but the influence of fear caused Peter to find himself in very bad circumstances.
As we read later in the Book of Matthew, Peter was approached three times in the courtyard of the high priest, Caiaphas. Once each by servant girls, and once by bystanders accusing Peter of being linked to Jesus the Galilean. Each time that Peter was questioned, Peter denied that he even knew Jesus. It was that third time that the words of Jesus came back to him that he would deny Jesus three times, and Peter left the courtyard weeping bitterly. Why? Because once again, Peter fell under the influence of fear and he was overtaken.
After His resurrection, Jesus is sitting with Peter. “After breakfast Jesus asked Simon Peter, ‘Simon son of John, do you love me more than these?’ ‘Yes, Lord,” Peter replied, ‘you know I love you.’ ‘Then feed my lambs,’ Jesus told him. Jesus repeated the question: ‘Simon son of John, do you love me?’ ‘Yes, Lord,’ Peter said, ‘you know I love you.’ ‘Then take care of my sheep,’ Jesus said. A third time he asked him, ‘Simon son of John, do you love me?’ Peter was hurt that Jesus asked the question a third time. He said, ‘Lord, you know everything. You know that I love you.’ Jesus said, ‘Then feed my sheep.’” (John 21:15-17, NLT).
Just as Peter was accused three times in the courtyard of knowing Jesus, Jesus was asking him three times, “Do you love me?” Just as Peter stated, “Lord you know everything, you know that I love you,” I have to believe that Jesus was very aware of Peter’s love for Him. Regardless of the fear that would influence Peter from time to time, Peter was still fully devoted to Jesus.
What is your response when you are influenced by fear? Do you let it swallow you, or do you do as Peter did and cry out, “Save me, Lord!” ? Just as Jesus showed Peter how quick He was to reach out His hand and save Peter, I believe the same for all of us who call upon His name. We may not be saved from life’s storms in the way that we want or expect, but the way in which we are saved will outdo anything that we can imagine. Jesus is reaching out hand to you now, are you willing to grab it?