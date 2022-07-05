In this column, I will share what God’s word has to say about the unborn, and the latest Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
While attending a Christian school as a child, we were taught the pledge of allegiance to the Bible. It goes like this, “I pledge allegiance to the Bible, God’s holy word. I will make it a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. I will hide its words in my heart that I might not sin against God.” My allegiance is still to the Bible because it gives us the most sound advice. The Bible is my guide book. It isn’t always popular. It tells us what we should hear and not what we don’t want to hear. It’s a proven book. Here are some verses quoted directly from God’s word concerning the unborn.
Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”
Isaiah 44:1-2, “Yet now hear, O Jacob my servant; and Israel, whom I have chosen: Thus saith the Lord that made thee, and formed thee from the womb, which will help thee; Fear not, O Jacob, my servant.”
Psalm 139:13-16. “For You formed my inward parts; you wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; wonderful are Your works, and my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth; your eyes have seen my unformed substance; and in Your book were all written the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them.”
This has been called a political argument, but it is really an issue that scripture makes very clear. God knew us even in the mother’s womb. Children should be taught, as God’s word teaches, that they are perfect, beautiful and precious in the eyes of God. It should be taught that it is more than “My Body, My Choice.” It should be spoken over and over that it is their body and “their son, or daughter.” This gift is not a nuisance or unwanted tissue. It is a precious life that is now a son or daughter that has the potential to bring the greatest joy. Human life is not an accident, although sometimes it is not planned. God saw each one of us as unborn and in the womb, and it is there that he formed and fashioned us into a creation that is full of purpose and potential.
God places infinite value on each life (including yours). The unborn have an unknown potential, and only time will reveal what God has in store for this life that has been placed in the care of its mother. Remember, God’s word is our guide. Life is precious. Parenting is at times difficult. It is also rewarding.
God loves you! He loves the unborn, and finally, everyone arguing for the right to end the life of a new little bundle of joy has had the chance at life.