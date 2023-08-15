My seminary training emphasized that your first engagement with a new church or new opportunity to minister to others, should be sharing your personal call story. As this is my debut into the Minister Speaks column, you will find my first article shares how God saved me and called me into ministry.
While I was not called to be a comedian, many of you know I wear many hats. When the teacher asked me in elementary school what I wanted to be when I grew up, I told her “I can do all things through Jesus, He who strengthens me.” Sometimes I think I might have taken doing “all” things a little too seriously, but, as the Reverend Olu Brown, pastor of Impact Church in Atlanta, Ga. shared, “What God envisions, God provisions.” God calls. God provides. Amen!
For many people of faith, that question is sometimes a source of mystery, frustration, confusion and hope. Does God have a fine-tuned plan for each of us, or is God’s call more general, with the details left up to us?
When someone speaks about “God’s call,” he or she frequently means a lofty, divine encounter that leads a person to enter a life of service in the church, often as an ordained pastor. But in deeper exploration, God calls us to be fully alive — and in that living, to grow in faith, serve the church and transform the world. But how do we define our call?
If you can discern what your greatest joy is and what you believe is a pressing need in our world, and then find where the two intersect, chances are you will begin to understand God’s calling in your life.
Author C. S. Lewis wrote, “To follow the vocation does not mean happiness, but once it has been heard, there is no happiness for those who do not follow.”
However, one’s call should not be mistaken for one’s job. A call is bigger than what we do for a living. It defines God’s intentions for our lives. Our job is a way of pursuing our call, but so are our hobbies, the things we do in our churches and communities, and the ways we interact with the world.
God wants us to be a part of the body of Christ and enrich it with our presence. That is what God calls us to do. The point is to say yes to our own call and then to sound it in the community so that others may partner with us. They help us live out our call in practical and life-changing ways. God’s call often asks us to let go of things that are comfortable to us in order to let something else come in their place. This is often no easy task.
In different stages and places of our lives, God calls us to new things. Our call never ends. Amen!
In mid-2020, during the height of the global pandemic, I personally witnessed many local churches closing their doors. Serving in my capacity as mayor of New Bethlehem, the devastation affecting businesses, schools and churches eventually came across my desk when I was tasked with officially declaring a community emergency.
Aside from serving as mayor, I am also blessed to own and operate my own technology and internet-marketing firm. Working with technology is one of my God-given talents and passions. While working with my team to keep our local businesses and churches alive, God spoke to my heart and called me into ministry.
From my salvation at 17, my calling at 33 and my ordination at 35, God has positively impacted my life in ways I could have never imagined. After committing my life to Christ, I was blessed to receive God’s grace by finding a job at the local grocery store, pursuing a college education, starting my own business, serving my community in multiple capacities — and perhaps most importantly, answering God’s calling into ministry.
Ultimately, salvation from sin positively impacted my life through Jesus’ life, death and resurrection.
There is work that God calls all of us to do, and it’s laid out for us in the Bible.
I’ll challenge each of you to ask yourself, “What is God’s calling for my life?” God makes it clear in Jeremiah 1:4-10 again and again that everyone shares a universal calling: to love others, care for the poor and live our lives in such a way that we point to the power of the gospel.
Who knows, maybe God’s calling for you is to become the next Christian comedian!
In any case, I have faith that you’ll find your way. And as you go forth, always remember the wise words of the great theologian Dr. Seuss, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” Amen!