I was crawling into bed when my wife shared with me the senseless and tragic death of a young person at a college campus who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding an electric scooter. I turn on the news or read the headlines on the internet and a young life is ended by the hands of another or by their own. Their light is extinguished and it breaks my heart to read of the loss and to think of the loved ones that are left to pick up the pieces of a life that has been taken far too soon.
For those who have experienced this type of loss, I cannot imagine the grief. I have lost loved ones in this life, and that has been difficult in itself, but when a tragedy occurs, as we have seen in our schools and churches across the nation, there seems to be a level of grief that can become overwhelming. My heart breaks and goes out to all who have lost loved ones, whether young or old, expected or unexpected. If we set our focus solely on what is in front of us in the moment, we can find ourselves consumed by the grief, the pain and the loss. We can feel swallowed up by the darkness.
I am reminded of two verses in Scripture that have brought me hope and comfort over the years, and I have read these same verses several times when I have needed my focus to be set on what lies ahead. In the book of Revelation, it is written, “And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.’” (Revelation 21:3-4, NLT).
These verses bring me great comfort as I reflect on what that will look like and feel like, and the overwhelming sense of joy and peace when the old is made new again. As believers and followers of Jesus Christ, we will live in the eternal presence of God forever. Every tear will be wiped away. Death, mourning, crying and pain will be erased. There will be rejoicing and celebration, and though I still have much to do on this side of eternity, I have great hope and very much look forward to that day.
As I have stated earlier, my heart goes out to all who have lost loved ones, whether young or old, expected or unexpected. It does not matter if you have faith, little faith, or no faith at all, loss can be devastating. As one who puts his faith in Jesus Christ, out of that devastating loss comes hope. The hope of being reunited with the ones that I love who have gone before me.
This hope that I have is available to everyone, but it requires faith and commitment. It requires faith in Jesus Christ as the Lord and Savior of your life, and a commitment to living a life dedicated to Him. It is not easy at times, but I can promise you that it is more than worth it, and the strength of Jesus will become your strength. His love will become your love, and the hope that Jesus offers will become your hope.
My prayer today is that anyone who has taken the time to read this article will come to a faith and hope in Jesus Christ if you have not already. If you are searching, if you are experiencing loss or are at a loss, if you need to find a source of hope and peace that passes all understanding, Jesus Christ is the only answer. Find a Bible teaching church near you and speak with the pastor, or speak to a friend or family member who knows Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Have them walk with you and beside you as you grow to know Him. I can promise you that you will not be disappointed and the hope that is shared with me will be shared with you also.
In Jesus name, Amen.