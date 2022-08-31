Right now, we’re entering my favorite time of year. Football season has started, which means we’ll always have something to do on Friday night and Saturday afternoon and all-day Sunday, of course, after going to church. Soon we’ll be bringing the curtain down on the hot and humid weather we’ve endured for the last few months, and we’ll be able to break out the jackets and the caps. Before we know it, the green that’s surrounded us since May will change into yellow, orange and red. You see, ever since I was a little boy, I’ve looked forward to the shift from summer to fall — and I’ll tell you, over the years, that hasn’t changed one bit.
Of course, I must admit, the coming of fall, well, it’s not all frozen peaches and cream, because every even year, September and October brings with it an onslaught of political advertising, with every candidate spending a lot of money trying to get our attention. It’s virtually impossible to enjoy a preseason game or Week Zero on the college schedule without the face of Fetterman or Oz, Mastriano or Shapiro looking back at us from the screen. And although that kind of thing has always been the case, in the last few years, I think there’s been a significant change.
You see, those political faces no longer share with us their vision for the future or the principles that shape their values. Instead, a bunch of distorted and certainly unflattering photographs are used by the opposition to tell us how horrible these candidates actually are. As a matter of fact, the only time you hear the one who paid for the ad speak is at the very end when he says, “My name is (blank), and I approved the content of this ad.” Given the negativity I just saw, these words only increase my concern. That’s how I feel as a voter.
And speaking as a Christian, I believe that really puts all followers of Christ in a bind, because I believe God has not only called us to be involved in our community, state and nation, but to use our involvement as a witness to the world around us. And frankly, given the overwhelming negativity, that just might be challenging for us to do. You see, as we wade through the political muck that fills the airwaves, I think it’s difficult for believers to make a decision that reflects the teachings and values of Jesus Christ. Of course, we’re bombarded with messages that tell us the ones we shouldn’t support, because they’re just plain evil and probably Satanic. I think we all know plenty of folks within the faith who will point out the men and women whom God wants us to support, words that, on the surface, sound spiritual and right but that become a little vague and confused when someone has the audacity to ask “why?” And so we’re left with massive negatives and shallow positivity, which, if we’re sincere about voting our faith, leaves us with the exact same problem.
Before we just give up or give in, I believe there are three things we can do as we try to be responsible Christian voters, and all three are firmly grounded in the Bible. First, we can decide to listen: to listen to both sides and to listen without immediately distorting what we hear with a lot of our own assumptions and prejudices. In fact, we can listen to as much as we can from as many sources as possible, which means taking in both the positives and the negatives. As James wrote, “My dear friends, you should be quick to listen and slow to speak or to get angry.” (James 1:19, CEV). Before we decide, we probably should listen, and that’s one.
But I think we all know that listening isn’t enough. To win us over, a lot of folks have absolutely no problem telling us what we want to hear whether it’s true or not. And for that reason, along with listening, second, we also need to think. In other words, we need to use one of the most precious gifts God has given us, and I’m talking about our brains. You see, we need to think about what we hear, because if it doesn’t make sense, it’s probably not true. It’s like the writer of the Proverbs said, “Don’t be stupid and believe all you hear; be smart and know where you are headed.” (Proverbs 14:15, CEV). In my opinion, some politicians must think we’re really stupid, because they feed us cotton candy and tell us that it’s steak. When we decide to think about what we hear, we’ll be proving them wrong, and that’s two.
And third, along with listening and thinking, I think we should also be willing to study a little bit before coming to a decision. In other words, we might want to know something about the person before we buy what he’s selling. And we might want to know something about the problems and the proposals before putting our names on the dotted line. And even though this kind of study applies to all voters, as Christians, we also need to understand what God has to say. Many of us have been taught to ask this simple question before making any important decision: “What would Jesus do?” Well, maybe we should ask ourselves the same thing when we think about voting. And maybe we should take the question seriously enough to demand some biblical support before accepting the answers we get. And in that way, we’ll be following in the footsteps of the psalmist who wrote, “Your word is a lamp that gives light wherever I walk.” (Psalm 119:105, CEV). Being a Christian voter may require some study, and that’s three.
In spite of all the political ads, I still love the fall. In fact, not only am I looking forward to the brisk weather and the changing colors and, of course, the game of the week, for the kid in me, I’m excited about moving closer to the hat-trick of all holiday seasons, and I’m talking about Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now that’s coming. And as to those never-ending political commercials, well, they just might become a little more bearable when we decide to listen to what they’re saying and to think about what we hear and to study so that we might better understand who they are and what God would have us do. And speaking for myself, this is something I know that I can do, as I enter my favorite time of year.