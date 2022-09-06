“Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” — Psalm 27:14.
I was fast asleep and having a beautiful dream. I was hiking through a wooded valley on a clear, crisp autumn day. The colors of the leaves were vibrant reds, oranges, yellows and purples. I was following a lazily, flowing stream up the valley to its source. As I climbed higher and higher, I noticed that not only was I not getting tired but I also had no body aches of any kind. Actually, with each breath of cool, mountain air that I took, I felt younger and stronger!
As I neared the top of the valley and the source of the stream, I came out of the woods and into a small clearing. There my eyes beheld a small stone cottage tucked up against the mountain and flanked on both sides by big, beautiful oak trees.
There was a small front porch on the cottage overlooking the valley below. On the front porch was a small table, a couple of chairs and a steaming hot cup of coffee waiting for me. As I sat down on the porch, my wife came out of the cottage with a plate of bacon, sausage and eggs and said “Welcome home! How was your walk this morning?” This perfect little mountain retreat was my home!
Then my alarm sounded. My perfect, peaceful dream world crashed around me and disappeared. I opened my eyes and looked at my phone, 2:30 in the morning. I had an early morning procedure at a hospital in Pittsburgh. As I got dressed, I thought of my dream and sighed. There would be no bacon and eggs this morning. No coffee either, because I had to fast before the operation. Thankfully, I was scheduled early and would be on my home by lunch time.
I arrived an hour early as instructed, got signed in and sat down in a chair to wait. As I waited, my appointed time came and went. After sitting in the waiting room for three hours, my name was finally called. I walked up to the girl at the desk and smiled. I could tell by the look on her face that she was about to give me some bad news. It turns out there had been some problems and they were running behind. She assured me they would get to me as soon as possible. I thanked her and sat back down to continue waiting. At noon someone came into the waiting room with a pizza. It smelled amazing! My stomach started growling. How much longer would I have to wait!
We’ve all had to wait at various times. It’s just a natural part of life. We expect it and sometimes we even put the expected wait times into our schedule. When we pray and ask God for help though, we don’t want to wait. We expect God to move in our timing and in the exact manner that we want. I’ve prayed with a lot of people, and I’ve seen and experienced some big miracles of God, but I’ve also seen people get frustrated and even angry with God because things didn’t happen as fast or in the way that they thought it should happen. We need to remember that God is working on our behalf even before we ask Him (Matt. 6:8). He has a plan to help you (Jeremiah 29:11). We just have to slow down a little bit, have patience and trust that the Lord will work things out.
2 Peter 3:9 says this, “The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance.” Sometimes, when we think God is slow, He’s actually patiently waiting for us to get our act together and follow Him.
“The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.”
— Exodus 14:14.