The trend of reality TV has become the norm today. The history channel long ago jumped on this bandwagon, with the show “Alone.” The premise of the show is that ten contestants are left in the wilderness to survive for as long as they can. Each is by themselves with few supplies and must build a shelter, fire and find food all on their own. They battle the elements and wild animals. Oftentimes, the conditions are harsh and miserable. Other than medical checkups, they are alone for the entire time they last in the wilderness. The show documents their progress each week and shares it with America. The contestant that lasts the longest wins the prize money.
As I watched an episode of the show recently, I was amazed at how tough the conditions were. The weather was awful at times with torrential downpours or bitter cold temperatures. They had to start from scratch to build a shelter and work tirelessly to find food. It was hard work! They were limited when it came to tools. Each week they showed another contestant “tapping out” and leaving the show and contest. For some, it was due to a physical issue of some sort that required medical attention and for others, it was due to the physical demand on the body to acquire shelter and food. Surprisingly though, the element that seemed to wreak havoc on their game most frequently was that of being alone — isolation.
Many know what isolation and feeling all alone is like. We have experienced it this last year and a half with the pandemic. During this time, there has been a huge shift from being with others to being alone. This is evidenced in our daily lives from shopping completely online, pickup outside the store and the use of delivery services for meals, to online appointments for doctors and Zoom meetings for work. Many have worked from home and worshiped on the couch in the living room with their livestreamed church service. Each of these are not necessarily negative things, but they have left so many isolated and feeling all alone in this world. While they may have been necessary for a season, the isolation and feelings of being alone may long outlast the possible need.
And yet in our society today, more and more are finding themselves in this predicament and not just because of the pandemic. For some, it may be due to mobility issues or illness or loss of a spouse or loved one. Some may be surrounded by family and friends and this feeling still overwhelms them. Alone — it is not a pleasant thing to feel all alone.
In Matthew 8, verses 1-3, we have the story of someone who surely felt alone. The man in this story had a disease. A vicious disease that attacked his body and was highly contagious. There was no cure and it often left its victims deformed. Lumps would form on the body and wounds that looked like they were covered with scales. Their skin would break down and sometimes their bones would twist up. Sometimes parts of their body, like fingers, toes or their nose, would rot away, making it hard to breath. People with this disease would more than likely go blind. The disease was leprosy.
The story goes like this: “When Jesus came down from the mountainside, large crowds followed him. A man with leprosy came and knelt before him and said, ‘Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.’ Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. ‘I am willing,’ he said. ‘Be clean!’ Immediately he was cleansed of his leprosy. Then Jesus said to him, ‘See that you don’t tell anyone. But go, show yourself to the priest and offer the gift Moses commanded, as a testimony to them.’” (Matt. 8:1-4, NIV).
The man was afflicted with leprosy. At this time, if you were thought to have this disease, you would present yourself to the priest and he would deem you either clean or unclean. If you were found clean, you could go and continue life as you knew it. However, if the result was unclean, you were as good as dead. A leper (one with leprosy), was banished from the city and sent to live in a cave or tent on the outskirts of town — alone. They were given a cow bell to wear and had to yell, “Unclean! Unclean!” to warn others that they were lepers. For them, surely their only hope was death! They were sent to live in isolation while their body slowly deteriorated and they died.
How like those who suffered from leprosy are we today in our world of isolation? This overwhelming feeling of “aloneness” afflicts many, even to the point of having no hope like the leprous man in the story. We have an enemy who is prowling and whispering in our ears that we are, indeed, alone. That no one cares about us and there is no hope or anything to live for. But these are lies of our enemy, Satan. He is a liar!
The leprous man heard of this man, Jesus. He probably heard about the miracles he had performed and the many people he had healed. He may even have heard whispers of how Jesus was the Messiah they had been waiting for to save them and rescue the world. This man believed in Jesus for when he was in His presence, he knelt down in front of Jesus and called Him, “Lord.” He asked Jesus to make him clean. He had faith that Jesus could heal him and make him well again. What a joyous moment when he must have looked at his skin and saw that it was no longer deformed, but was made new and was clean! Now he could return to his family and his job. He would be free from the isolation and the feelings that come with it. Free to go about his daily life. All because of Jesus.
You see, even in our loneliness, we are not alone and Jesus wants to do the same for us as He did for this man. He wants to make us whole and that only come from a relationship with Him. By having faith and believing that Jesus is who says He is and that He came to take the punishment we deserve for our sins, we can be saved. You are not alone. Jesus is always with us. He loves you and wants to make you a new creation on the inside. He wants to take away your sins and restore you to a right relationship with God. Do you know Him as your Savior?