A few months ago, I had the opportunity to speak at an interfaith worship service, and I have to confess that the experience filled me with a strange mix of emotion. On one hand, I was genuinely excited that here in 2022 we have opportunities to gather from all faiths and backgrounds to emphasize our common desire for peace. On the other hand, I was dismayed that in 2022 we are still in need of these conversations. Somehow, after growing up in the 60s and 70s I visualized humans in the 21st century to be a bit further along when it came to unity and peace than we obviously are.
Because of that realization, I wonder if there really can be peace on earth? How can we possibly live together as one despite the differences that divide us? How can there be peace on earth?
It seems to me, however, that before we can address that question, we must focus on a prior question. That question is: Why is peace so evasive? Why is there not already peace on earth?
Immediately we can point fingers of judgment or speak of overwhelming evil that plagues the world today. But if we are willing to reflect just a bit, we are likely to find a more personal reason for the lack of peace in the world today. In fact, as one great student of human life and social existence, the author of the Epistle of James puts it, “Those conflicts and disputes among you, where do they come from? Do they not come from your cravings that are at war within you? You want something and do not have it, so you commit murder. And you covet something and cannot obtain it, so you engage in disputes and conflicts” (James 4:1-2 NRSV).
According to James, human life is governed by greed, selfishness and a desire for self-satisfaction. To quote the words of a popular song from 1905, “I want what I want when I want it. That’s all that makes life worthwhile.”
So, the answer to the question, “Why is there not peace in the world?” does not lie in some invisible outside evil force. It lies here in the hearts and minds of humanity. It lies with you and me.
Having said that, then, we can now ask, “How can there be peace in the world today?”
The answer to that I want to focus on is a response Jesus offered to the question of who would have power and position in God’s kingdom. He said: “Whoever wants to be first must be last of all and servant of all” (Mark 9:35 NRSV).
I mention this to make an important point about the nature of peace. Contrary to popular thinking, peace is not an absence but a presence.
Too often we think of peace as the absence of war, conflict or disagreement. Peace, however, is not a void or a vacuum. Peace is instead the presence of action, of intentionality. According to Jesus, peace is doing something for someone else. Peace, as the Hebrew, Islamic and Christian scriptures describe it, is action — deeds of mercy, love and kindness. It is a replacing of self-gratification with genuine concern and compassion for the well-being of an “other” —a doing to others as you would have others do to you. “Whoever wants to be first must be last of all and servant of all.”
So, the message is clear. Only when we replace greed and self-satisfaction with active concern for the well-being of others, only when we allow our will to be subject to God’s will for humanity, will we even begin to realize real peace in the world today.