This past weekend marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States on September 11, 2001. A day that most of us know exactly where we were and what we were doing when we learned that a plane had gone through the first tower and then the second tower. In shock of the attack on the World Trade Center, we learned that another plane crashed into the Pentagon and yet another plane was hijacked and crashed in a field in Shanksville. Our country was under attack. The images of the day are forever ingrained in our memories. Following the horrific events of that morning, we saw people unite together. We were all one for a time — until we forgot.
The time following 9/11 united people like nothing I’ve ever experienced. People were somehow much more compassionate and understanding; patient and kind; loving and helpful. I imagine this spirit of unity was seen after President Kennedy was shot and after the World Wars ended. You see in these moments of national tragedy, the best in humankind seemed to shine through — until we forgot.
I remember how people flocked to church after 9/11. Everyone seeking solace for the wound that was left on our nation. Many seeking God for comfort, strength, peace or to try and make sense of it all. The realization that life is a precious gift and that we are here one day and gone in the blink of an eye, became painfully real to us. Eternity didn’t seem so far off and the need for God in our lives and for a Savior was evident. We came together to worship, to pray, to cry, to encourage and to walk through this time together with the Lord. It lasted for a time and it was beautiful — until we forgot.
After a time, for many, church became something we used to do. But here is the truth. Church is not something you do. Church is not simply a place you go. Yes, there is a building where people gather, but The Church is something you are a part of. It is the people. It is the body of Christ uniting together in worship, to learn and grow and to serve as God leads us. Hebrews 10:24-25 says, “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” (NIV, 2011) So many have either given up on attending church and gathering together with other believers and some have never attended faithfully. But you can change that! We are encouraged to continue to meet together. To not give up on the many benefits that corporate worship has to offer us.
Some will say, I can go to the woods and be in nature and worship God or I can study and pray on my own at home or I can watch a service online. Why do I need to go to church at all? I can worship on my own. To this I say, you are partially correct, you can worship in all of these situations, but we need to gather together as Hebrews 10 directs us. As Christians, we are to be in relationship with other believers and to encourage one another. Encourage each other to learn and grow spiritually. To teach one another and serve together. The love that is shared among believers is necessary and beautiful. We learn to forgive one another and to model Christlikeness to those around us and to each other in the church. We disciple and are discipled, and are held accountable for our spiritual health. We were made for community and to be in community together and with the Lord. We weren’t created to try to live alone and isolated. We need each other and we are better for it when we spend time with our church family. Many have said, “There is no such thing as a Lone Ranger Christian!” How true that is!
If you have never experienced the love of a church family, I am sorry that you have missed out on the support, encouragement, wisdom, love and growth that comes with worshiping and serving together with the body of Christ. But here’s the good news — if you have forgotten about God and being a part of The Church, it is not too late. You can walk into any church in the Redbank Valley and more than likely will be greeted with warm, welcoming smiles and people who will love you as we walk this journey together. Maybe today with all that is going on in our world, you long to be a part of such a family. Find a Bible-believing and teaching church near you. Commit to the Lord and to the body of believers to show up for worship. To go with the expectation that the Lord is going to speak to you through the time you spend with the family. Show up. Be committed to Christ and to each other and The Church.
It’s time that we remember where our source of hope, joy and peace all come from — Jesus! And if you need one more reason to gather together with other believers, look to Jesus. In Luke 4:16, it tells us that when the Sabbath came, Jesus went to church to be with other believers. It says, “as was his custom,” in other words, this was a regular practice of his and therefore, it needs to be a regular practice in our lives as well. Church should be the reason we miss out on other things. Go. Learn. Love and be loved. Encourage. Serve others. And do it again and again. And above all else, don’t forget to make it a priority in your life.