How many times have you said it? “If I just had more faith...” Often it continues with, “If I just had more faith, that wouldn’t have happened.” “If I just had more faith, God would have answered my prayers.” “If I just had more faith, my life would be better-different-perfect.” “Lord increase our faith.”
Sounds a lot like the disciples’ request to Jesus. The apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith!” The Lord replied, “If you had faith the size of a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you” (Luke 17:5-6).
If you are anything like me, this request on the part of the disciples seems to beg the question, “What is faith?” What exactly is this stuff that the disciples and we often want more of?
Contrary to what we may think, faith is not affirming a certain set of beliefs or tenants of Christianity. In fact, many say that it wasn’t until Emperor Constantine converted to Christianity in the early 300s AD and declared Christianity to be the official religion of the Roman Empire that faith was reduced to a series of creeds. Prior to that, the faith was a way of life. It was everyday actions.
When the great Christian writer Tertullian made his now-famous statement about the distinctive characteristic of Christians in the Roman Empire, he did not say “Listen to what these Christians believe,” instead he wrote, “See how these Christians love one another.” Action was the key.
Faith for the early church was synonymous with action. What people did was the greatest testament to what they believed.
But this desire to separate faith from action was not the only issue that plagued the church over the years. People of faith also seem to have formally or informally adopted a works/reward theology. Simply put, works/reward posits that God monitors our good works and awards us accordingly.
It is in response to these two distortions of faith that Jesus’ response to his disciples’ request to increase their faith speaks most clearly.
“The apostles said to the Lord, ‘Increase our faith!’ The Lord replied, ‘If you had faith the size of a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.’”
By describing the small amount of faith, it actually requires to do great things, Jesus reminds us that as long as faith in God’s ability to accomplish God’s work through our meager abilities is the motive for our actions, then that faith is sufficient. He then breaks into a parable about the duties of a slave and asks whether the slave is rewarded for doing what was required. This story, too, about works/rewards.
Consider Jesus’ conclusion to the story. “Do you thank the slave for doing what was commanded? So you also, when you have done all that you were ordered to do, say, ‘We are worthless slaves; we have done only what we ought to have done!’”
Remember that this story comes after Jesus has addressed concerns about forgiveness. “If [a] person sins against you seven times a day and turns back to you seven times and says, ‘I repent,’ you must forgive.” (17:4)
So the question becomes not “How many good things did I do today?” but “Did I do all of the good that I should have done?” Did I live my faith today in every opportunity that came my way?
Forgiveness isn’t an option, loving one another isn’t an option, neither is something we do in addition to our faith that wins us more faith or gold stars or a higher place in heaven. Instead, forgiveness and love are duties of the faith that we are expected to do.
For us, faith is not a reward. It’s our motivation for doing the work of the kingdom. It is not the number of good deeds that get me anywhere. Instead, it is God’s grace and my grateful response to that grace shown through my dutiful service to others.