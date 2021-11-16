Have you ever stopped to consider that the parable of the Sheep and the Goats recorded in Matthew 25: 31-46 is more a parable about faith and grace rather than about judgment? To me, the parable says in essence, the way to heaven is through acts of loving kindness. Consider the record. I find it quite telling that, at the final judgment, Jesus does not say you are here because you went to this church or because you learned this creed, or because you were baptized in this way.
He says instead: “Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’
“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’ “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:34-40).
The kingdom comes to those who show acts of loving kindness.
In his second epistle to the Corinthians, Paul writes that “God loves a cheerful giver.” Years ago, I ran across this sage advice regarding giving: “Don’t give because you have to, give because you can.” You see, the first approach to giving is motivated by duty; the second is motivated by joy and generosity. It is that second approach that makes giving joyous, spontaneous, and something we do without reservation. Likewise, it is this second approach that receives the blessing of God. “God loves a cheerful giver.” The way to the kingdom is through acts of loving kindness.
And what better time of the year to begin? Food banks are always in need of donations. Church and civic organizations everywhere are sponsoring drives and collection centers for everything from clothing to toys for families and children in need. And, as always, there is the neighbor or long-forgotten friend who could use a reminder that they are really not forgotten at all.
So where does this leave us this week before Thanksgiving? Simply at the doorstep of God’s kingdom, standing before the one who is for us all forgiveness and grace. He has given his all for us, and all he asks for in return is a life devoted to his example and teaching. The separation is occurring: sheep to the right, goats to the left. How will we fair?
Amen