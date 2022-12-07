‘Tis the season to get ready and prepare for Christmas. I remember when I was a little girl, we would always prepare for Christmas by first getting our house ready. We would clean and move furniture to make room for our Christmas tree. The Sunday after Thanksgiving was always the day that we would get out the tree and all the decorations. Mom would use parts of different trees to make a beautiful tree for our family. Because the tree was not a single tree but pieces of many put together as one, the tree often had to be anchored well so that it didn’t fall down. I remember many Christmas mornings when just bumping the tree to get the presents from all around and behind the tree, caused it to tumble and fall.
Other preparations were also made. We made Christmas candy and cookies, sent cards to friends and family, sang Christmas carols, practiced for the church Christmas play and shopped for each other. It was a wonderful time! We spent a lot of time together as a family and celebrated the season. Many can probably relate to these kinds of memories and preparations and maybe this is how your Christmas is celebrated each year. Whatever your traditions are, they are no less special and memorable to you and your family.
We prepare for this season and for Christmas day. We call this time leading up to Christmas Advent. Advent is a season where we anticipate the birth, the coming, of Jesus Christ. We prepare to remember and celebrate the birth of our Savior, but also His coming again someday. One day, Jesus will return to make all things right and new. Long ago, God wanted to prepare His people for the coming of the Messiah, Jesus Christ. He promised He would send the Messiah to save His people. He often spoke through the prophets to proclaim the coming of the Lord. In Isaiah 9:6, Isaiah proclaimed the promise of this Messiah to God’s people: “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder, and His name will be called ‘Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.’”
Long before Jesus was ever born, God promised that He would send Him. We celebrate Christmas because God fulfilled that promise and we have hope in Jesus, His own Son, as our Savior. Jesus was the very first gift of Christmas.
The Christmas song, “Joy to the World,” proclaims the joy that Jesus is and that He brings to the world. He is our hope and salvation. The first verse of the song says:
“Joy to the world! The Lord is come; Let earth receive her King; Let every heart prepare him room, And heaven and nature sing, And heaven and nature sing, And heaven, and heaven and nature sing.”
With all the other preparations that we make for Christmas, let us not neglect preparing our hearts for Jesus. Is there room in your heart and life for Him or does the busyness of this season overwhelm you and consume you? Don’t make Him an afterthought, but keep Him first. Take time to make sure your heart is right with Jesus and to celebrate Him and His birth and prepare for His return some day.