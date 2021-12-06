Buried in the longest Psalm in the Bible is this phrase, “For You (God) have given me hope” (Psalm 119:49). The word “hope” is often misused in our daily conversations. We usually use the word “hope” to express an uncertain kind of possibility that may happen the way we want it to or may not, thereby leaving us disappointed, defeated and forlorn. We see it kind of like tossing a coin to decide our fate. We’re wrong!
The Scriptural definition of “hope” however is never used for an indefinite, precarious or risky way of thinking, speaking or living. After all, trusting God is not a gamble, is it? Remember Paul’s grand promise in the end of 1 Corinthians 13? “And now these three remain faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” When Paul placed “hope” in the middle of these three definite assurances, he was not expressing the word “hope” as an uncertain possibility or a gamble on our part. He was affirming the fulfilled promises of God in Jesus Christ that guarantee our salvation and our ultimate victory over sin and death via the “hope” that Jesus Christ fulfilled through His work of redeeming grace in the first advent.
As we once again enter the season of Advent and Christmas, we have entered the season of hope. According to God’s Word, those who have believed and received the Heavenly Gift of the Lord Jesus Christ, are grounded in a faith that has been founded and settled on the assurance of hope in God’s unending love bestowed upon us by Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. That is why Mary prophetically spoke the great victory song before her cousin Elizabeth after Gabriel had announced that she would bring forth the Messiah of God. This is also the reason that the Angels proclaimed praise and peace before the Shepherds on that dark first noel as they tended their flocks by night.
This world can be a pretty hopeless place, can’t it? It seems like there is always something or someone tempting us or telling us to just be quiet and abandon the beauty and substance of our hope. Sometimes instead of basing our hope on the finished work of Jesus Christ and the truth of the Word of God, we look at the things that are seen — and get all frustrated and flabbergasted and we lose our way in the middle of the journey of life. We join the hopeless throngs and complain about things we cannot change rather than standing in the hope we have in Christ to change the things we can. For the person following Jesus, every day is a day of definite and fulfilled “hope” that we live out in real time, with real people, in real places — where heaven touches earth by the power of the Holy Spirit through our obedience and prayers. It is up to you and me to navigate by the north star of “hope” that will point others toward our source of “hope” and His name is Jesus — not lady luck.
“Why are you cast down, O my soul? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, For I will yet praise Him, My Savior and My God!” — Psalm 43:5.