This time of year, many children at various churches are preparing to share a Christmas program or pageant with their church and community. I remember as a child always looking forward to this production each year. There were many roles to fill to retell the story of that first Christmas. I remember how when the shepherds were told about the birth of Christ and the angels sang, and the shepherds went to see the newborn king, what an exciting point that was in the story of the first Christmas! The kids playing the parts of shepherds would march around the church in their long robes and with their shepherd’s staff, and upon arriving at the manger, they would kneel down and worship Jesus. Then they would get up and joyously walk back to their sheep proclaiming the good news to the audience members as they went. At the same time, the familiar carol, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” would ring out from the choir. They would proclaim glory to the newborn King! What a great scene that was!
We are very familiar with the story of Jesus’ birth and how the angel announced to Mary and then to Joseph that Mary was going to have a baby and they were to name Him Jesus. That this child would be God’s own Son and Mary and Joseph had been chosen to be His earthly parents. In Luke 2, we read the account of Mary and Joseph making the trek to Bethlehem to be counted for the census and upon arrival, Mary is ready to give birth to Jesus. Due to all the people traveling to their hometown of Bethlehem, they find that there are not any rooms available for them at the inn and they end up in a stable, where Jesus is born and wrapped in cloth and laid in the manger.
In Luke 2:8-20, it says, “And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord! This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’ Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’ When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.’ So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told.” (NIV)
Can you imagine being one of the shepherds in the field that night when suddenly an angel appeared and told you about this newborn King? Upon hearing this news and seeing the angels singing, the shepherds immediately left their sheep and went to see and worship this newborn king. Now we know sheep need a shepherd. They need protection, guidance and someone to provide for them; and here we have the shepherds just leaving their flocks and going to see this baby. They just left them! Left on their own, sheep can get into a lot of trouble. They can be attacked by predators, wander off or get themselves into dangerous situations. These sheep were important to the shepherds. They were their livelihood. A source of income and yet they just left them.
Why would they just leave them like that? The shepherds recognized how important it was to go and worship Jesus, the newborn King. They understood that it was more important for them to go to Him and worship Him than to find a babysitter for their sheep. They had to go! They didn’t hesitate. After the angels left them, they looked at each other and said, “Let’s go see Him!” They left their precious sheep so that they could see what the angels had told them about. They knew worshiping Jesus was more important — a higher priority. In fact, it needed to be their first priority at that moment.
I wonder if angels were to appear to us this Christmas and told us to go and worship Jesus, how many would make it a priority over everything else. Do we allow Jesus to have first place in hearts and lives above and over anything and anyone else? Are we willing to leave something precious and important to us in order to worship Him? God gave us the command to not have any other gods before Him. Sometimes without realizing it we make other things — family, work, play, TV, sports — first in our lives and we forget to worship Jesus. This time of year is a great time to take inventory and see where your priorities fall in life. What has first place in your life? Do you find that you get caught up in the busyness of the season and there is no room or time left for what is most important? Have you neglected your relationship with God? Is God simply who you turn to when all else fails or only in times of need or trouble?
God loves you. He sent His Son Jesus to die on a cross so that you could be forgiven of your sins. Jesus came and He was the hope of the people then and He is our hope now. He brings peace with God and peace of God and peace with others to our lives. He demonstrated His love for us by taking our place on the cross. This season is a season of anticipation. We anticipate the coming again of Jesus. One day He will come again and make all things right in this world. Do you know Him? Does He have first place in your heart and life? If you don’t know Him or He doesn’t have first place in your life, now is the time to make a change. Do something about it!
Many churches in the area are decorated beautifully and have wonderful services this time of year. If you recognize that Jesus is not your first priority, do something to make a change and make Him have first place. Read His Word, the Bible, pray and join with the body of believers at one of the many Bible-teaching churches in the area for services. Let’s be like the shepherds and recognize the importance of worshiping Jesus, the Messiah. He is worthy of our praise! Let’s worship Him and proclaim as the angels did, “Glory to God in the highest!”